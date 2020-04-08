Marshall University Theater Students Are Making Masks For Non-Medical Community Members

According to the Herald-Dispatch, students and friends of the Marshall University School of Theatre are helping to face masks during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The group has already made over 650 masks and distributed them to communities in Cabell, Wayne, Putnam, Mason and Kanawha counties.

Ali Fletcher, Wanda Martin, Janie Mason, Kinsey Mason, Emily O'Neal, Alyssa Poindexter, Ashton Webb and Kendra Williams have contributed to the project as seamstresses. Jamez Morris-Smith and Sam Kincaid have helped distribute the masks to various locations.

The masks are not meant to be used in medical environments. However, they do meet guidelines by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for use in crisis response environments.

The masks had been distributed to various locations such as Cabell Huntington Hospital Volunteer Services, Family Practice Pharmacy, Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center, Kanawha Place Assisted Living Facility, Main Street Baptist Church, Marshall Family Medicine, Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital, Presbyterian Manor, and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital. They have also been given to postal workers and UPS drivers, as well as employees and customers of essential services.

Masks are also available by mail. For more information, contact Mike Murphy, a professor of design technology in the School of Theatre, at mike.murphy@marshall.edu or 304-696-2517.

Read more on Herald-Dispatch.





