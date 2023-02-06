Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Greenbrier Valley Theatre Presents The Met HD Opera Series' FALSTAFF in April

The event takes place on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM.

Feb. 06, 2023  
Greenbrier Valley Theatre presents The Met HD Opera Series' FALSTAFF in 2023. The event takes place on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM at Greenbrier Valley Theatre.

Baritone Michael Volle stars as the caddish knight Falstaff, gleefully tormented by a trio of clever women who deliver his comeuppance, in Verdi's glorious Shakespearean comedy. Maestro Daniele Rustioni takes the podium to oversee a brilliant ensemble cast that features sopranos Hera Hyesang Park Ailyn Pérez, mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano, contralto Marie-Nicole Lemieux, tenor Bogdan Volkov, and baritone Christopher Maltman.




