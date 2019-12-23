Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for West Virginia:
Best Actor in a Musical (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Choreography (Musical or Play)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best Orchestrations (Musical or Play)
Best Original Musical or Play
Best Play (non-professional)
Best Play (professional)
Best Touring Show
Choreographer of the Year
Director of the Year
Musical Director of the Year
Theater of the Year
Joe Reeves - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Actors Guild of Parkersburg 13%
Michael D. Gore - Shrek the Musical - Charleston Light Opera Guild 10%
Griffin Frye - FROZEN JR - The Aracoma Story Inc 8%
Andrew Potter - MAMMA MIA! - HART in the Park 30%
Luke Halferty - STORMING HEAVEN: THE MUSICAL - West Virginia Public Theatre 16%
Constantine Pappas - INTO THE WOODS - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 14%
Mitch Vance - MAMIE - The Aracoma Story Inc 13%
Dominic Roderigho - DEADLY DIVIDE - The Aracoma Story Inc 10%
Owen Wells - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Southern Coaltion For The Arts 7%
Daniel Stevens - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - West Virginia Public Theatre 21%
Leland Blair - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - West Virginia Public Theatre 14%
John Johnson - EXPERIENCE R.M.S. TITANIC - Astral Theatre Collective 12%
Sherry Wilson - MAMMA MIA! - Actors Guild of Parkersburg 10%
Hannah McCauley - HUNCHBACK OF NOTEE DAMNE - Ohio Valley summer theater 8%
Reagan Snyder - NEWSIES - First Stage Theatre Co. 7%
Alison McCarten - STORMING HEAVEN: THE MUSICAL - West Virginia Public Theatre 29%
Chrysten Peddie - INTO THE WOODS - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 15%
Melissa Robinette - INTO THE WOODS - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 14%
Malia Saar - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - CHILDREN’S THEATRE OF CHARLESTON 16%
Savannah Richardson - MAMIE - The Aracoma Story Inc 10%
Brittany Hodges - MAMIE - The Aracoma Story Inc 10%
Emily Shaffer - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - West Virginia Public Theatre 43%
Kelly Strom - EXPERIENCE R.M.S. TITANIC - Astral Theatre Collective 16%
Courtney Susman - NIGHT, MOTHER - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 13%
MAMMA MIA! - The Aracoma Story Inc 9%
DISNEY'S NEWSIES - First Stage Theatre Co. 9%
MAMMA MIA! - HART in the Park 8%
LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Actors Guild of Parkersburg 11%
MAMMA MIA! - The Aracoma Story Inc 9%
MAMMA MIA! - HART in the Park 8%
INTO THE WOODS - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 41%
ROCK OF AGES - Keith Albee 26%
STORMING HEAVEN: THE MUSICAL - West Virginia Public Theatre 24%
DISNEY'S NEWSIES - First Stage Theatre Co. 17%
MAMMA MIA! - Huntington Area Reg Theatre 16%
SHREK THE MUSICAL - Charleston Light Opera Guild 16%
MAMIE - The Aracoma Story Inc 23%
STORMING HEAVEN: THE MUSICAL - West Virginia Public Theatre 19%
DEADLY DIVIDE - The Aracoma Story Inc 15%
DEADLY DIVIDE - The Aracoma Story Inc 31%
THE PHANTOM TOLLBOOTH - West Virginia University 14%
MUD - West Virginia University 10%
ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - West Virginia Public Theatre 44%
THE 39 STEPS - West Virginia Public Theatre 16%
NIGHT, MOTHER - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 16%
FINDING NEVERLAND - Clay Center 40%
ROCK OF AGES - Keith Albee 22%
JUNIE B JONES JR - First Stage Theatre Co. 21%
Erica O’Brient - FROZEN JR, MAMMA MIA!, LION KING JR - The Aracoma Story Inc 17%
Allie Hope Kleppinger - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Alban Arts Center 8%
Adin Walker - STORMING HEAVEN: THE MUSICAL - West Virginia Public Theatre 8%
Melissa Roach Frye - THE LION KING JR, Frozen Jr, etc. - The Aracoma Story Inc 9%
Krista Brown Trogdon - THE LION KING JR, Mamma Mia, etc - The Aracoma Story Inc 8%
Brent Null - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Actors Guild of Parkersburg 8%
Krista Brown-Trogden - Frozen Jr, Lion King Jr, etc. - The Aracoma Story Inc 12%
Mark Smith - NEWSIES - First Stage Theatre Co. 9%
Mia Waker - STORMING HEAVEN: THE MUSICAL - West Virginia Public Theatre 8%
The Aracoma Story Inc 17%
Actors Guild of Parkersburg 12%
First Stage Theatre Co. 9%
