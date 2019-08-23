DELIVER US FROM MAMA Gets World Premiere At The Old Opera House

Norleen Sprunt is used to getting her way - just ask her grown children, Savannah and Walker.

The two of them are just about to get another big dose of Mama's determination when Walker's wife unexpectedly goes into labor 2,000 miles away in Alabama. Stuck in L.A. because of an Air Traffic Controllers' strike, Mama wrangles her reluctant children into embarking on what turns out to be a hysterical cross-country road trip.

The clock is ticking as they race through some of America's most unbelievably eccentric and hilarious backroad communities...and heaven help anyone who gets in Mama's way! Mama WILL get to Birmingham in time for the birth of her first grandchild.

This World Premiere, Jones Hope Wooten comedy, will get your motors racing as it delivers miles and miles of smiles and laughter!

Be sure to RESERVE the best seating by calling the Old Opera House BOX OFFICE at #304.725.4420 or

...Purchase Your Tickets ONLINE!

Fridays & Saturdays @ 8:00pm

Sunday Matinees @ 2:30pm

Adult: $22.00 | Seniors, College, Military: $19.00

Students: $15.00 (Under age 18)





