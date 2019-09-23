BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at KEITH-ALBEE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER on October 9th!

HUNTINGTON, WV - Presented by Encova and Farrell White & Legg, Broadway's Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical, Beautiful-The Carole King Musical, is coming to Huntington. Beautiful will be at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, October 9th at 8 p.m.

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping musical legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with a passion. Beautiful - The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack of a generation.

"Carole King might be a native New Yorker, but her story of struggle and triumph is as universal as they come - and her music is loved the world over," producer Paul Blake said. "We are so grateful that over five million audience members have been entertained by our celebration of Carole's story and timeless music." The show opened on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in January 2014, where it has since broken all box office records and recently became the highest grossing production in the Theatre's history.

Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including "I Feel the Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got a Friend" and the title song, Beautiful has a book by Tony Award-nominated writer Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince, and took home two Tony Awards and a Grammy Award.

Beautiful is also sponsored by, Dr. Mark Studeny & Dr. Melissa Lester, The Chirico Family, IHeart Radio, Hearld-Dispatch and WSAZ.

The Marshall Artists Series accepts all major credit cards. To order tickets, call 304-696-6656 or order online at ticketmaster.com. You may also purchase tickets at our box office located in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center on the campus of Marshall University. The box office hours are Monday - Friday from noon to 4pm.