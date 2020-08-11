Wolf Trap Opera Announces Upcoming Virtual Slate

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Wolf Trap Opera has announced its lineup of 2020 Virtual Performances!

Its past performances have included Aria Jukebox, on July 18. This event was an evening of opera highlights curated by the audience and sung by Wolf Trap Opera artists.

On August 11, they presented Love: Surrender - Scenes from La bohème and Eugene Onegin. Discovery, infatuation, rejection, realization. Love: Surrender celebrates the explosive power of romantic love and its heartbreaking turns through the sublime music of Puccini and Tchaikovsky. This stripped-down performance of these pillars of WTO's original 2020 season planning allow the voices to truly take center stage.

Upcoming performances are as follows:

Orpheus Project

The Orpheus Project weaves together three settings of the myth ranging from 1607-2020 reflecting the traditional themes of the Greek original and the evolution of the myth in response to society as we seek to comprehend mysteries and passions that elude us.

Sunday, Aug 23 | 3 PM

Into the Woods

In the most natural of pairings, WTO explores - quite literally - the natural world, and operatic works inspired by it. Our beautiful National Park for the Performing Arts serves as a lush backdrop for Verdi, Bellini, Wagner and more.

Sunday, Sep 06 | 3 PM

Master Class with Denyce Graves

2020 Filene Artist in Residence

Each season's Filene Artist in Residence holds a public master class, offering Wolf Trap Opera's singers guidance on style, performance enhancement, language, stagecraft, and more. Attendance at this class is open to the public-aspiring singers and opera aficionados welcome.

Wednesday, Jul 22 | 11 AM

Studio Spotlight

Familiar favorites and contemporary stories come together to highlight the strengths of the Wolf Trap Opera Studio.

Sunday, Sep 20 | 3 PM

