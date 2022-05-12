Washington, DC-Area Theatres to Collect Donations for Theatre Washington's Taking Care Fund

Washington, DC-area theatre productions will participate in the 2022 Spring Bucket Brigade, May 19-22, to raise funds and awareness for Theatre Washington's Taking Care Fund, supporting local theatre makers.



Continuing a long tradition of Taking Care Fund Bucket Brigades, following each performance the performers in many area productions will do a curtain speech to appeal for support for their fellow Washington, DC-area theatremakers - asking audiences to drop donations into the signature yellow buckets or give online to the Taking Care Fund at theatrewashington.org.



The Taking Care Fund was established in 2012 to provide financial relief to Washington-area theatre professionals in times of unforeseen hardship. Since March 2020, when COVID-19 prompted a swift near-shutdown of the theatre industry, the Taking Care Fund has raised and distributed over $830,000 in grants to theatre professionals, covering living expenses related to loss of work, medical care, and debt relief. And although many productions are back on stage in our region, the need persists. Theatre Washington, with the support of our partners, has committed to raising one million dollars, in total, by the end of 2022.



Information on the Spring Bucket Brigade can also be found on the Theatre Washington website.

Participating Productions

The companies of the following productions will participate in the 2022 Spring Bucket Brigade: