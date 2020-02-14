Washington Concert Opera Presents Verdi's SIMON BOCCANEGRA

Washington Concert Opera (WCO) will present Giuseppe Verdi's Simon Boccanegra, a truly stunning work that has not been heard in Washington, D.C. since 1998, on Sunday, April 5 at 6pm at GWUs Lisner Auditorium.

Following the critically-acclaimed presentation of Thomas' Hamlet in November of last year, Washington Concert Opera's season will close with this somber story (named for a real life 14th century Doge of Genoa) containing some of Verdi's most beautiful music.

Simon Boccanegra is full of subtle, well-balanced contrasts: it is a mixture of a powerful, political drama and a personal drama; and its structure shifts from the traditional aria-based scenes to through-composed scenes and acts. It is a hybrid, resulting from an over two-decade time lag between its two versions, but one that is exquisitely seamless and features a demanding title role that rivals Macbeth or Rigoletto.

The performance, lead by Maestro Antony Walker, will feature three celebrated opera stars returning to WCO's stage including baritone Lester Lynch in the title role, soprano Marina Costa Jackson as Maria (Amelia), and baritone Musa Ngqungwana as Paolo. Tenor Kang Wang will make his WCO debut as Adorno.

Tickets are on sale at www.concertopera.org ranging from $40 to $110, with special $15 student tickets available.





