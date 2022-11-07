Washington Ballet's Nutcracker to Return to THEARC & Warner Theatre for 37 Performances
Tchaikovsky's magical score brings this celebrated classic to life with stunning set designs, lavish costumes, and D.C.-specific references, and more.
The Washington Ballet's production of The Nutcracker will return with performances at THEARC, November 12-13, and the Warner Theatre, November 25-December 30. In addition to 37 scheduled performances, signature events include The Nutcracker Tea Party (December 4), Military Appreciation Night (December 7) and Family Day (December 11).
Tickets are on sale now at www.washingtonballet.org.
Set in historic Georgetown with George Washington as the heroic nutcracker and King George III as the Rat King, The Washington Ballet's production is a beloved holiday tradition for generations of Washingtonians. Tchaikovsky's magical score brings this celebrated classic to life with stunning set designs, lavish costumes, and D.C.-specific references, including the iconic Dance of the Sugar Plums set against bursting cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin. Each performance features a rotating cast of 100 dancers, led by the professional artists of The Washington Ballet and including approximately 400 students and trainees from The Washington School of Ballet.
This year marks the return of The Nutcracker to The Washington Ballet's campus at THEARC, where The Washington School of Ballet trains more than 300 students, ages 2-18, in Wards 7 and 8 each year, in addition to its campus in Northwest DC. As a founding partner of THEARC since 2005, TWB has trained multiple generations of dancers, some of whom have gone on to professional careers. Performances at THEARC's 365-seat theater feature the professionals of The Washington Ballet and students from THEARC, giving families, friends and the community a sneak peek of the full production before it heads to the Warner Theatre.
Performance Details:
The Washington Ballet presents The NutcrackerChoreography by Septime WebreMusic by Pyotr Ilyich TchaikovskyWarner Theatre | 513 13th St. NW, Washington DC
November 25 to December 30Performances are offered Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 1p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $42 and are available for purchase online.
Signature events:
The Nutcracker at THEARC (Town Hall Education and Recreational Campus) | 1901 Mississippi Ave. SE Washington, DC
Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, 13Performances at 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Join TWB for the signature Nutcracker of the nation's capital with incredible performances from iconic characters alongside students from The Washington School of Ballet. Tickets available online through The Washington Ballet's website.
The Nutcracker Tea Party | Sunday, December 4Experience tea time after the matinee performance of The Washington Ballet's charmingly-DC The Nutcracker at the historic Warner Theatre. Guests will be transported to an enchanting winter wonderland with their favorite Nutcracker characters, where they will indulge in a variety of sweet treats and pose for photos with the iconic Snow Queen and Sugar Plum Fairy.
Military Appreciation Night | Wednesday, December 7The Washington Ballet brings the magic of The Nutcracker to service men and women and their families for Military Appreciation Night.
Family Day | Sunday, December 11The Nutcracker Family Day is an interactive experience where children of all ages can participate in activities and festivities prior to the matinee performance. Family Day activities are included in the ticket price.
ABOUT THE WASHINGTON BALLET
The Washington Ballet (TWB) was founded as The Washington School of Ballet in 1944 and incorporated as a professional company in 1976 to serve a three-part mission: ensuring excellence in its professional performance company; growing the next generation of dancers through its school, professional training programs, and Studio Company; and serving the community in which it resides through community engagement programs propel TWB to a more prominent place within the nation's capital and beyond.
