WNO Releases World-Premiere Recording & Documentary Highlighting BLUE

a??

Washington National Opera (WNO) today released a recording and short documentary-film highlighting Blue, the critically-acclaimed opera-named the "Best New Opera of 2020" (The Music Critics Association of North America)-by Tony Award®-winning composer Jeanine Tesori and NAACP Theatre Award winning librettist Tazewell Thompson.

The documentary, from award-winning filmmaker Najma Nuriddin-whose documentary "Not in My Neighbourhood" won Best Documentary at the American Black Film Festival- explores the creation of the thoughtful and heart wrenching opera.

The genesis of the recording was in response to the COVID-19 outbreak when all in-person gatherings were shuttered a few day ahead of the D.C. premiere of Blue at the Kennedy Center. In an effort to capture and share the vibrancy and energy of live performance, WNO in association with San Francisco Classical Recording Company, made a full orchestral studio recording of Blue. The fully-vaccinated cast, along with the WNO Orchestra, assembled for several days of rehearsal at WNO's studios before moving to the stage of the Opera House at the Kennedy Center for the recording sessions. Access the recording here.

"For me and my team, working on this documentary film was an amazing entrance into the opera world." said Nuriddin. "From a behind-the-scenes perspective, I was blown away and literally left in awe by the talent, the story, and the welcoming spirit of everyone involved in creating this moving piece of art. Blue, has such an important message and I hope this short film aids in the many conversations we must have as a people to live in a more just and peaceful world."

Commissioned by The Glimmerglass Festival four years ago, Blue is Thompson and Tesori's inspired response to the senseless murder of Black people all across the nation and takes audiences on the "powerful" (New York Times) journey of a young Black couple navigating love and loss. In this story, set in Harlem, we see father (a police officer) and mother supported by a loving community of fellow law enforcement, churchgoers, and friends as they traverse the devastating reality of their son being killed by a fellow white police officer in a production that includes what The Seattle Times called "a soaring score."

Blue is set to make its long-awaited D.C. mainstage premiere in March 2023.

Production Details:

Cast

The Father Kenneth Kellogg±

The Mother Briana Hunter

The Son Aaron Crouch

The Reverend Gordon Hawkins

Girlfriend 1/Congregant 1/Nurse Ariana Wehr±

Girlfriend 2/Congregant 2 Katerina Burton‡

Girlfriend 3/Congregant 3 Rehanna Thelwell‡

Policeman 1/ Male Congregant 1 Joshua Blue±

Policeman 2/Male Congregant 2 Martin Luther Clark

Policeman 3/Male Congregant 3 Christian Simmons‡

The Washington National Opera Orchestra

Conducted by Roderick Cox

Music Supervisor &

Assistant Conductor Kevin miller±

Cover Conductor Ken Weiss

Assistant Conductor Joel Ayau±

Stage Manager Sean Corcoran

Short documentary produced by Nsoroma Films

Director Najma Nuriddin

Cinematographer Kurt Otabenga Orderson

Editor Resita Cox

Colorist Natacha Ikoli

± Alumnus of the Cafritz Young Artist Program

‡ Current member of the Cafritz Young Artist Program