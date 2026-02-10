Video: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Tour and Library of Congress Launch Exhibition

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, the national tour of The Sound of Music and the Library of Congress are presenting “Inside the Vault,” a new traveling and virtual display that offers a rare look at the creation of one of the most beloved musicals of all time. See video here!

Launching in conjunction with the North American tour of The Sound of Music, “Inside the Vault” invites audiences to explore original archival materials from the Library of Congress’ Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II collections that reveal how the show’s iconic songs were conceived, developed, and brought to life. A rich multimedia experience - including video, printed materials, and digital resources - highlights the creative process behind six legendary musical numbers written by Rodgers & Hammerstein: “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Edelweiss,” “My Favorite Things,” “So Long, Farewell,” and “The Sound of Music.”

The display and video resources will be made available through dozens of theaters, local schools and libraries across North America, presenting the exhibition in advance of each city’s engagement. During the tour’s run, “Inside the Vault” will be displayed in theater lobbies, creating an immersive, educational experience for patrons before and after performances.

Drawn from the Library of Congress’s unparalleled collections, “Inside the Vault” features music and lyric sketches, correspondence, and papers from composer Richard Rodgers, lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II, and others whose work shaped the musical. The exhibition also reflects the personal relationships and artistic collaboration that defined the creation of The Sound of Music - offering new insight for longtime fans and first-time audiences alike.

Members of the touring company recently visited the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., where they explored items from the collection and learned firsthand about the authors’ creative process and the history behind the musical’s enduring score.

In addition to experiencing the exhibition in person, audiences are encouraged to explore the Library of Congress’ extensive digital archives, which make millions of items accessible from anywhere in the world.