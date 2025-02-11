Video: Inside Rehearsals For IN THE HEIGHTS at Signature Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







See inside rehearsals for In The Heights at Signature Theatre! The new video features a look into choreography rehearsals, as well as interviews with the cast and creative team, a first look at the set design, and more. The production is now running through May 4.

The production stars Ángel Lozada as Usnavi, Berto Fernández as Piragua Guy, Karmine Alers (Broadway’s RENT, On Your Feet) as Daniela, Carianmax Benitez (Keegan’s Seussical, Merrily We Roll Along) as Carla, Nicolas Garza (Seattle Rep’s In the Heights, ZACH Theatre’s The Inheritance) as Sonny, Victoria Gómez (Signature’s The Bridges of Madison County, Keegan’s Seussical) as Nina, Rayanne Gonzales (Signature’s The Bridges of Madison County, Sweeney Todd) as Abuela Claudia, Crissy Guerrero (Two River Theater’s American Mariachi, Dallas Theatre Center’s In the Heights) as Camila, Chibueze Ihuoma (Broadway’s Hadestown, Hangar Theater’s Once) as Benny, Michael Marrero (National Tour of Peter Pan, Gateway Playhouse’s SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical) as Graffiti Pete, Rudy Martinez (Cleveland Playhouse’s In The Heights, Marriot Theatre’s In the Heights) as Kevin, and Adriana Scalice (National Tour of Six, National Tour of Mean Girls) as Vanessa.

The ensemble of In the Heights is rounded out by Nichole Forde (Off-Broadway’s Anne of Green Gables, Gatehouse Playhouse’s Evita), Steven Nicolás Franco (Monumental Theatre Company’s Spring Awakening, Imagination Stage’s Cinderella: A Salsa Fairytale), José J. Muñoz (The MUNY’s In the Heights, GC Productions’ Cats), Pepin (National Tour of On Your Feet, Olney Theatre Center’s Fiddler on the Roof), Matt Rivera (National Tour of On Your Feet, The MUNY’s Legally Blonde), Alanna Sibrián (Imagination Stage’s Cinderella: A Salsa Fairytale, NYU’s Mariposa), and Kristen Tarragó (National Tour of On Your Feet, Miami Children’s Theater’s A Chorus Line). Gianna Vasquez Bartolini (Gateway Playhouse’s Evita), Jared Martin (Mac-Haydn Theatre’s A Chorus Line), Tony Mercado (The Belmont Theatre’s CATS), and Graciela Rey (Signature’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum) are swings.

N THE HEIGHTS is the joyous Tony Award-winning triumph by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) and Quiara Alegría Hudes (Daphne’s Dive). Lights up on Washington Heights, NYC where the streets are full of music, and everybody’s got a dream. With the neighborhood on the brink of gentrification, and a life-changing winning lottery ticket somewhere in their midst, the vibrant inhabitants share hope, loss and love as they plan their futures while cherishing their home.

Latin rhythms and hip-hop lyrics infuse “96,000,” “Paciencia y Fe,” “Carnaval del Barrio” and the title song as this breathtaking celebration of community and culture energetically bursts off the stage with Signature’s trademark immersive style. “When this musical erupts in one of its expressions of collective joy, the energy it gives off could light up the George Washington Bridge for a year or two.” – The New York Times

Comments