Video: Get A First Look At Arena Stage's MINDPLAY

Mindplay is now on stage through March 3, 2024.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Brandon Uranowitz and More in Neil Patrick Harris-Directed TICK, TI Photo 1 Photos: Neil Patrick Harris-Directed TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center
Video: Watch Highlights of Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton and Grey Henson in TICK, TICK. Photo 2 Video: Watch Highlights of Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton and Grey Henson in TICK, TICK... BOOM!
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 3 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to 'South Wales Borderers' from Signature Theatre's PRIVATE Photo 4 Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES

Video: Get A First Look At Arena Stage's MINDPLAY

Watch as Drama Desk Award-nominated theatermaker and mentalist Vinny DePonto guides us on an entirely new theatrical event in which your thoughts play a leading role in this all-new video. 

Mindplay, the surprise addition to Arena Stage’s current season, is a love letter to the imperfect mind. Drama Desk Award–nominated theatermaker and mentalist Vinny DePonto guides audiences on an entirely new theatrical event in which their thoughts play a leading role. Hailed as a “warmly inviting, nostalgia-ridden, gem of a performance” (BroadwayWorld), Mindplay investigates the expansive beauty of imagination and the ephemeral and surprising nature of memory.

The work of theatermaker and mentalist Vinny DePonto uses a combination of psychological tricks, visual art, and immersive storytelling. His off-Broadway show Charlatan was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for “Unique Theatrical Experience.” He is also a member of the Bessie Award–winning theater group Third Rail Projects. His work has been presented by Ars Nova, American Conservatory Theater, American Repertory Theater at Harvard, and the Geffen. In addition to his live performances, DePonto’s work was featured in the most recent production of Angels in America on Broadway, in Lincoln Center’s Ghostlight, and in hit television shows on the Discovery Channel, NBC, and Netflix.

Drama Desk Award–nominated theatermaker and mentalist Vinny DePonto guides us on an entirely new theatrical event in which your thoughts play a leading role. A “warmly inviting, nostalgia-ridden, gem of a performance” (BroadwayWorld), Mindplay masterfully blurs the line between illusion and reality. Escape into the expansive beauty of imagination and bask in the ephemeral and surprising nature of memory.

TICKETS: Tickets are from $41 plus applicable fees. Ticket prices and availability are subject to change. Arena Stage’s many savings programs include “pay your age” tickets for those aged 30 and under, student discounts, and “Southwest Nights” for those living and working in the District’s Southwest neighborhood. To learn more, visit arenastage.org/savings-programs.

Tickets are available at arenastage.org. Tickets may also be purchased by phone at 202-488-3300, or in person at the Sales Office at 1101 Sixth Street, SW, D.C., Tuesday-Sunday, 12-8 p.m. 







RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
Review: THIS MUCH I KNOW at Theater J Photo
Review: THIS MUCH I KNOW at Theater J

What an odd thing the human mind is! –for it can make false assumptions, construct facile rationalizations, and rely on preconceived notions---as the audience soon finds out through the alternately clever, character-driven, and coiling convolutions of Theater J’s east coast premiere of the play This Much I Know. This is a play that asks questions more than it supplies answers and in that the audience can find sufficient satisfaction.

2
Traveling Players Hosts THRILLS & CHILLS: A Festival Of Two Plays Photo
Traveling Players Hosts THRILLS & CHILLS: A Festival Of Two Plays

Tickets are now available for Traveling Players' Thrills & Chills play festival, which runs weekends March 9-17 at their Studio in Tysons Corner Center. Learn more about the festival here!

3
Review: ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER at The John F. Kennedy Center For The Performin Photo
Review: ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER at The John F. Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts - Program A

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s annual run at The Kennedy Center is consistently a highlight of the winter season, and this year is no exception. This year the company brings three programs to D.C., all including Mr. Ailey’s 1960 classic Revelations, representing the best of recent revivals and new works. 

4
MC Lyte Presents An R&B Mothers Day Celebration With PJ Morton and MAJOR At The Kenned Photo
MC Lyte Presents An R&B Mother's Day Celebration With PJ Morton and MAJOR At The Kennedy Center Concert Hall, May 12

PJ Morton and MAJOR. MC Lyte—known for hits like “First Began,” “Say So,” “Alright,” “Good Morning,” “Why I Love You,” and “Joy In The Battle”—will host a one-night-only performance honoring mothers and mother figures, bringing an unforgettable fusion of rhythm & blues, soul, and gospel to the nation's culture center.

More Hot Stories For You

MC Lyte Presents An R&B Mother's Day Celebration With PJ Morton and MAJOR At The Kennedy Center Concert Hall, May 12MC Lyte Presents An R&B Mother's Day Celebration With PJ Morton and MAJOR At The Kennedy Center Concert Hall, May 12
George Lopez Comes to The Kennedy Center in MayGeorge Lopez Comes to The Kennedy Center in May
Baltimore Center Stage And Mosaic Theater Company Present MEXODUS A World Premiere Hip-Hop Remix MusicalBaltimore Center Stage And Mosaic Theater Company Present MEXODUS A World Premiere Hip-Hop Remix Musical
Theater Alliance Appoints New Producing Artistic DirectorTheater Alliance Appoints New Producing Artistic Director

Videos

New Trailer For THIS MUCH I KNOW at Theatre J Video
New Trailer For THIS MUCH I KNOW at Theatre J
Watch Nova Y. Payton Sing 'I Say A Little Prayer' from THAT'S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR at Signature Theatre Video
Watch Nova Y. Payton Sing 'I Say A Little Prayer' from THAT'S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR at Signature Theatre
Get A First Look At Roundhouse Theatre's NEXT TO NORMAL Video
Get A First Look At Roundhouse Theatre's NEXT TO NORMAL
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
Next To Normal in Washington, DC Next To Normal
Round House Theatre (1/24-2/25)Tracker
The Palacios Sisters in Washington, DC The Palacios Sisters
GALA Hispanic Theatre (2/01-2/25)Tracker
Migraaaaants, or there's too many of us on this damn boat! in Washington, DC Migraaaaants, or there's too many of us on this damn boat!
ExPats Theatre (3/16-4/07)Tracker
MJ in Washington, DC MJ
The National Theatre (8/13-9/08)
Little Shop of Horrors in Washington, DC Little Shop of Horrors
Ford's Theatre (3/16-5/18)
The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence in Washington, DC The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence
Fichandler Stage at Arena Stage (6/06-7/14)
The Best of The Second City in Washington, DC The Best of The Second City
The Barns at Wolf Trap (2/14-2/17)
Seussical the Musical, JR. in Washington, DC Seussical the Musical, JR.
Gaithersburg Arts Barn (3/08-3/17)
The 35th Annual: Evening of Comedy in Washington, DC The 35th Annual: Evening of Comedy
The Barns at Wolf Trap (4/26-4/27)
Atlas Presents: Sounds of Silence Film Series: Atlas Presents: Sounds of Silence Film Series: "Bare Knees" - 1928
Atlas Performing Arts Center (4/14-4/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You