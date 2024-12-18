Video: First Look at FINN at The Kennedy Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at the new musical from the creator of Doc McStuffins and Vampirina, Finn. This world premiere musical chronicles the coming-of-age journey of a young shark following his dreams. Learn more about the show in the videos here! Performances run through Dec. 22, 2024.

From the creator of Doc McStuffins and Vampirina, Finn explores the depths of the brilliant and beautiful ocean, with vibrant sea creatures and catchy tunes. Hilarious and heartwarming, this underwater musical chronicles the coming-of-age journey of Finn, a young shark who dreams of following in his family’s footsteps by joining the prestigious Shark Guard. As Finn faces the challenges of growing up and following his heart, the musical takes us on a magical journey of self-discovery, friendship, and adventure.

Finn showcases the talents of writing team Michael Kooman, Christopher Dimond, and Emmy® winner Chris Nee, in partnership with director Adrienne Campbell-Holt and choreographer Billy Bustamante.

