VIDEO: Watch a Premiere of DETROIT '67 by Dominique Morisseau, Now Streaming at Signature Theatre

Detroit '67, the final production in the Signature Features 2021 Season is now available for streaming through Thursday, September 16 on Marquee TV. Written by MacArthur Genius Grant Fellow Dominique Morisseau (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, The Detroit Project) and directed by Candis C. Jones (The Public Theater's shadow/land, Primary Stages' Morning in America), Detroit '67 depicts abrupt changes to the lives of the Poindexter siblings during the 1967 Detroit uprising. Detroit '67 will be available to stream on Marquee TV, an on-demand streaming platform dedicated to global arts and culture. Signature Features subscribers will receive early access to streaming. Single stream tickets are available to purchase for $35 and can be purchased at SigTheatre.org. The show will be available to stream for 72 hours after patron's initial viewing has begun. Closed Captioning and an audio described version will be available in English.

Watch a preview below!

In 1967 Detroit, Motown has hit its groove and the Poindexter siblings, Chelle and Lank, make ends meet by hosting parties in their basement. However, Lank and his friend Sly have dreams beyond the cellar shindigs-despite Chelle's resistance. When Lank then brings home a mysterious white woman, the family's simmering disagreements explode-as their streets erupt in riots-and life becomes a lot more dangerous.

All making their Signature Theatre mainstage debuts, Detroit '67 stars Stori Ayers (Round House Theatre's Gem of the Ocean, Lincoln Center's Pipeline), JaBen Early (Broadway's The Great Society, Olney Theatre Center's The Piano Lesson), Valeka Jessica (National Black Theatre's Loretta, Arena Stage's A Raisin in the Sun), Emily Kester (Ford's Theatre's Silent Sky, Olney Theatre Center's Labour of Love), and Greg Alverez Reid (Theater Alliance's Broke-ology, Studio Theatre's Seven Guitars).

"The Poindexters embody what Black people have been modeling for centuries," says director Candis C. Jones. "Community anchors us and keeps us alive."

"Dominique Morisseau is one of the most exciting voices writing for the theater today," says Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner. "We are thrilled to conclude our unique Signature Features season by presenting her riveting play, beautifully directed by the brilliant Candis C. Jones in this filmed production."

"It is hard to believe that we have come to the final show in our digital Signature Features season with Detroit '67," says Managing Director Maggie Boland. "This season has pushed our artistic and production boundaries and while we are so excited to welcome back audiences in person in the fall, we are grateful to have had this opportunity to connect with audiences worldwide in such an innovative and meaningful way."

In addition to the aforementioned Dominique Morisseau and Candis C. Jones, the full creative team of Detroit '67 includes Scenic Design by Milagros Ponce de León (Ford's Theatre's Silent Sky, Gala Hispanic Theatre's Life is a Dream), Costume Design by Moyenda Kulemeka (1st Stage's The Brothers Size, Gala Hispanic Theatre's La tía Julia y el escribidor), Lighting Design by John D. Alexander (Theater Alliance's This Bitter Earth, Keegan Theatre's Airness), Sound Design by Kendric Maxey (Hallam Players' A Christmas Carol, Our Lady of 121st Street's Animal Farm), Wig Design by Anne Nesmith (Signature's Grand Hotel, Olney Theatre Center's Singin' in the Rain), Dialect Coach Kim Bey (Signature's The Scottsboro Boys, Shakespeare Theatre's The Amen Corner), Dramaturg Martine Kei Green-Rogers (Round House Theatre's She Brought Her Heart Back in a Box, The Kennedy Center's Long Way Down), Intimacy Consultant Chelsea Pace (Off-Broadway's Bundle of Sticks, author of Staging Sex) Casting by Kelly Crandall d'Amboise (Simply Sondheim, Light Years), and Production Coordinator Kerry Epstein (Daniel J. Watts' The Jam: Only Child, After Midnight). The production was filmed by Chiet Productions, Director of Photography Justin Chiet, Associate Producer/Editor James Gardiner, with assistant editing by Natalie Ridgley. .