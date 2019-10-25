VIDEO: The DC Theatre Community Root, Root, Roots for the Home Team

The Washington Nationals are back in town and the DC theatre community is celebrating their big game. Watch below as cast and crew alike root for their home team!

Participants include John Patrick Loughney, the cast of Signature's A Chorus Line, the cast and crew of Shakespeare Theatre's Everybody, staff at Imagination Stage, the cast of Folger's Amadeus, the cast and creatives of Round House Theatre's The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, the cast and staff of the Olney's Singin' in the Rain, staff at Arena Stage, staff at Mosaic Theatre Company, and the cast and staff of Adventure Theatre MTC's Elephant and Piggie.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You