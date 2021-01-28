Tickets Now On Sale for Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN

Today at noon, Shakespeare Theatre Company released tickets to its first ever online-only production, All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain a performance written by and starring STC Affiliated Artist Patrick Page.

In the show, Page traces the evolution of Shakespeare's most diabolical characters, through a series of monologues and scenes. Filmed under strict health and safety protocols onstage at Sidney Harman Hall by Joo Kno Media, All the Devils Are Here illustrates the growth of Shakespeare's characters from stock archetypes to fully developed three-dimensional characters unlike anything that had come before.

Beloved on Broadway and in Washington, D.C., Page has portrayed an astonishing array of bad guys. In 2019, Page was nominated for a Tony Award for his role as Hades in Hadestown. Other notable Broadway credits include Julius Caesar (with Denzel Washington), Saint Joan, Casa Valentina, Spring Awakening, Cyrano de Bergerac, The Lion King, and Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical. At STC he received a Helen Hayes Award for his portrayal of Iago to Avery Brooks' Othello, and has also starred as Claudius in Hamlet, Prospero in Tempest, and the lead roles in Macbeth and Coriolanus.

"Patrick understands Shakespeare's works as only a seasoned actor can," STC Artistic Director Simon Godwin shares. "Shakespeare was a playwright and an actor, and Patrick can get under the skin and into the minds of the most devilish creations ever to grace a stage."

Tickets are priced at $25 for this limited engagement and may be purchased here: https://www.shakespearetheatre.org/events/all-the-devils-are-here-how-shakespeare-invented-the-villain/

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain is available for viewing online beginning Thursday, February 4 at noon. Donors and subscribers will receive advance access to a special online screening and talkback event with Patrick Page and members of STC's artistic staff to take place Friday, January 29 at 8 p.m.

Members of the press who would like to review All the Devils Are Here, please email STC Publicist Colleen Kennedy at ckennedy@shakespearetheatre.org for a private link to view the production.

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain is sponsored by KPMG.

CoStar is the streaming sponsor for the 2020/21 season.

This production is a component of Shakespeare Everywhere, which is made possible by the visionary support of the Beech Street Foundation.