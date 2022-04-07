Theater J and Mosaic to Host Fundraiser Benefit for Ukraine

Theater J and Mosaic Theater, both located in Washington, DC, are collaborating to produce an evening of short Ukrainian plays benefiting Ukrainian charities. The in-person event, consisting of readings of short contemporary plays, will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 8:00 pm at the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center (1529 16th Street NW, Washington DC). The evening will raise funds for Ukrainian causes and highlight the plight of artists in Ukraine while showcasing the plays. Some of these plays were commissioned, written, and translated just in the last few weeks, and are based on what the playwrights are currently experiencing in their war-torn country.

Plays from the Front Lines: A Fundraiser for Ukraine will consist of play readings directed by Mosaic Theater's Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Playwright in Residence Psalmayene 24 and will be followed by a post-show discussion. Admission to the event is pay-what-you-choose, with suggested levels of donation beginning at $50. All of the proceeds will be split between two Ukrainian organizations, Voices of Children, and the Beit Graham Jewish Community Center. Voices of Children provides psychological and psychosocial support to Ukrainian children who are suffering as a result of war operations. Their programs include Art Therapy, Mobile Psychologists, Video Storytelling, and Individual Help. The Beit Graham Jewish Community Center is located in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, and money raised from the event will help to provide food, medicine, clothes, and other essential supplies for their members. The play readings will feature local artists, and casting will be announced at a later date. Those who are unable to attend the event in person are still encouraged to make a contribution.

"As artists we have an obligation to lift up the stories of the oppressed and the voices of the silenced," said Theater J Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr. "We hope that this program will bring much needed support to two worthy Ukrainian organizations that are desperately trying to keep their people safe and supported in the midst of a horrifying war. We are honored to partner with our colleagues at Mosaic Theater to further this vital cause, as we introduce our audience to some of the great playwrights of Ukraine."

"This initiative is a testament to theater's unique ability to connect across continents and cultures, a value that both Mosaic Theater and Theater J share. It is a humbling honor to amplify the voices and visions of Ukrainian playwrights capturing this moment in world history with both honesty and hope and to support ongoing relief efforts through this partnership and event." - Reginald L. Douglas, Mosaic Theater Artistic Director

Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Time: 8:00 pm

Cost: Pay What You Choose Fundraiser

Benefiting:

Voices of Children https://voices.org.ua/en/ and The Beit Graham Jewish Community Center in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine

Location:

Theater J at the Edlavitch DCJCC

Aaron & Cecile Goldman Theater

1529 Sixteenth Street NW

Washington, DC 20036

Registration:

Information can be found here: https://theaterj.org/specialperformances/ukrainebenefit/

