Theater J Announces Remount of BECOMING DR. RUTH

Once again, the lights will soon be on in the Goldman Theater at 16th and Q Streets, NW. Theater J is gearing up for their first live show since the start of the pandemic. Naomi Jacobson reprises her much-acclaimed leading role for a season opener that Adam Immerwahr, Theater J's Artistic Director, calls "uplifting and joyful." Becoming Dr. Ruth tells the story of professor-turned-celebrity sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer and her resilience and optimism in the face of adversity during World War II.

Theater J first produced Mark St. Germain's Becoming Dr. Ruth in 2018. It earned Jacobson a Helen Hayes nomination for playing the role, and much-loved Washington actor Holly Twyford directed this production. During the pandemic, Twyford and Jacobson both led some of Theater J's popular educational offerings but are now ready to bring Dr. Ruth back. "I cannot imagine a better play to re-open our theater with than Becoming Dr. Ruth," says Immerwahr. "This joyful play perfectly captures Dr. Ruth's ebullience and resilience, while showcasing Naomi Jacobson's truly bravura performance. It's a wonderful evening of theater, and a welcome and soothing balm in these uncertain times."

Becoming Dr. Ruth runs September 30 - October 24, 2021, at Theater J, part of the Edlavitch DCJCC, at 1529 16th St., NW, Washington, DC. The biographical drama tells the inspirational and unlikely story of how Karola Siegel, born in Germany in 1928, grew up to become America's favorite sex therapist. Her parents managed to place her in the Kindertransport, even as they themselves could not flee the Nazis. Karola went to Jerusalem where, at age 17, she joined the Haganah as a sniper before continuing her education in France, and ultimately immigrating to Washington Heights, NYC. There she struggled as a single mother, before getting her doctorate, finding love, and embarking on a singular career.

Patrons will be able to buy tickets to see the play in person or stream the production from home. "After consulting with medical advisors, we believe we have created procedures that will keep our audience, staff, artists, and volunteers safe," says Theater J Managing Director David Lloyd Olson. As of this release, face coverings will be required at all times, and visitors to the Edlavitch DCJCC will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for entry to a Theater J performance. Socially distant seating is available on several dates upon request, and those interested should call the ticket office. "Any ticket holder who is not feeling well will have the ability to exchange their tickets to another performance, credit the cost of their ticket toward a future performance, or receive a link to stream the production from home." Olson states, "it's part of our Buy With Confidence guarantee." Protocols are subject to change and can be found at TheaterJ.org/safetyguidelines.

To purchase tickets, go to www.theaterj.org or call the ticket office at 202-777-3210. Single ticket prices range from $35-$70. Discount ticket packages are available for three or more plays in Theater J's 2021-2022 season, in addition to flex passes.

After Dr. Ruth Theater J will produce Tuesdays with Morrie, based on the best-selling novel and directed by Jenna Place, which runs November 10 through December 5.



DETAILS:

Becoming Dr. Ruth

By Mark St. Germain

Directed by Holly Twyford

Starring Naomi Jacobson

September 30 - October 24, 2021