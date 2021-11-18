The National Symphony Orchestra's Annual Holiday Concerts to Feature Ingrid Michaelson

The National Symphony Orchestra presents its annual A Holiday Pops! concerts on December 10 and 11 in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Led by Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke, the NSO will collaborate with indie-pop singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, performing musical numbers from her holiday album, Ingrid Michaelson's Songs For the Season. The concerts will also feature chart-topping hits from her 16-year career.

Ingrid Michaelson is beloved by audiences and critics alike for her melodic singing style and witty wordplay that taps into themes of self-doubt, betrayal, and love. She first gained prominence through track placements on hit television shows like Grey's Anatomy and One Tree Hill. She has released eight full-length albums, including Girls and Boys (2006), Everybody (2009), Human Again (2012), Lights Out (2014), and Stranger Songs (2019). In addition to her studio work, Michaelson has amassed success, and a loyal following, writing for stage and screen. In 2020, she received her first Emmy nomination for "Build It Up," a song written for the Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere. Michaelson also shines as an actress, having made her Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 in 2017. She will soon make her creative debut, writing the music and lyrics for the musical adaptation of The Notebook.

For this appearance with the NSO, Michaelson will perform three concerts that celebrate the holiday season. The program for these includes popular tunes, such as "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Winter Wonderland," and "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree." Fans will also be treated to some of Michaelson's best-known songs, including "Be OK," "You & I," and The Way I Am." Reineke and the NSO will complement the festive mood with symphonic renditions of Christmas carols, holiday medleys, and sing-alongs with the audience.

In addition to the general public concerts, a special performance will be offered exclusively for service members and their families on December 9 at 7 p.m. Part of the Notes of Honor: NSO Salutes the Military initiative, this concert is free and open to members of the military (including active, veteran, prior service, and retired service members) and their families. Up to six (6) tickets may be reserved online; advance reservations are strongly recommended. Now in its sixth year, Notes of Honor is a series of performances offered throughout the NSO season to recognize the extraordinary service provided by members of the military.



A HOLIDAY POPS! CONCERT DETAILS

Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 7 p.m. (Notes of Honor Performance - Military Only)

Friday, December 10, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8 p.m.

National Symphony Orchestra

Steven Reineke, conductor

Ingrid Michaelson, vocals

Allie Moss, guitar and vocals

Hannah Winkler, keyboard and vocals

Our sparkling holiday celebration returns with carols, sing-alongs, and more! This year, the NSO welcomes indie-pop queen Ingrid Michaelson performing her biggest hits and songs from her acclaimed holiday album, Ingrid Michaelson's Songs For The Season.

Tickets ($29-$109) are available at the Kennedy Center Box Office, online at kennedy-center.org, and via phone through Instant Charge, (202) 467-4600; toll-free at (800) 444-1324. For all other ticket-related customer service inquires, call the Advance Sales Box Office at (202) 416-8540.

The Kennedy Center continues to prioritize the health and safety of artists, staff, and patrons. Current protocols can be found here and will continue to be updated as they evolve.

For more information about the NSO, visit nationalsymphony.org.