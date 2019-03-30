The Naked Girl Readings Presents Award Winning SciFi

By Grabthar's Hammer, through time and space, in a galaxy far far away, to boldly go where no Naked Girl has gone before, join us for Naked Girls Reading Presents Award Winning Science Fiction. From Hugo's to Nebula's we will be bringing you the best of Science Fiction literature over the years. Cherokee Rose returns to the holodeck with Cherie Sweetbottom and special guests Delilah Dentata and Bebe Bardot at the DC Arts Center on April 12th at 10pm. So say we all!

Last month's show, Naked Girls Reading Presents The Occult Edition, showcased stories of The Weird Sisters, Aleister Crowley and the real downfall of Hitler, Witches! Mark your calendars for Naked Girls Reading Presents 7th Annual Nerdettes, May 3, 2019.

SHOW: Naked Girls Reading Presents Award Winning Science Fiction

DATE: Friday, April 12, 2019. Seating at 10pm Showtime at 10:30pm

VENUE: The DC Art Center, 2438 18th St NW Washington, DC

TICKETS: Available at https://nakedgirlsreadingscifiawards.bpt.me

DCAC members: $17.60 presale/ $21.60 day of show

Must present valid DCAC membership card to the DCAC Box Office

GA: $22 presale/$27 day of show





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You