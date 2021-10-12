The NSO Announces Concert Series At Capital One Hall In Tysons

The National Symphony Orchestra announced today a collaboration with Capital One Hall that includes a four-concert series at Northern Virginia's newest performing arts venue. Located in Tysons, the state-of-the-arts complex opened earlier this month and already boasts a robust lineup of local arts groups, touring artists, and Broadway productions. The NSO joins their schedule beginning in November with the goal to share its programming beyond the Kennedy Center Concert Hall and into nearby communities.

"We are excited to partner with Capital One Hall to share a diverse range of conductors, artists, and programs with audiences in Northern Virginia," said NSO Executive Director Gary Ginstling. "The NSO has made a concerted effort to regularly perform in spaces outside of the Kennedy Center-from our annual In Your Neighborhood program to our series at The Anthem in Southwest D.C.-so that we can meet audiences where they are and better serve the region. The Capital One Hall series represents a continuation of that effort at a spectacular new venue just outside of the Capital Beltway."

The NSO's Capital One Hall concert series launches on November 5, when Nicholas McGegan leads a Baroque and Classical program including Johann Sebastian Bach's Orchestral Suite No. 4, Georg Philipp Telemann's Suite in F major, and Joseph Haydn's Symphony No. 98. On February 4, the NSO returns with Gemma New conducting Ralph Vaughan Williams' Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis, Jean Sibelius' Symphony No. 5, and Missy Mazzoli's brand-new Violin Concerto-co-commissioned by the NSO-featuring superstar violinist Jennifer Koh. On June 10, Grammy Award-winning pianist Emanuel Ax joins the NSO on the Capital One Hall stage to perform Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 4. The program is led by Marek Janowski, and it also includes Brahms' Second Serenade and Tragic Overture. The series closes with NSO Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke and A Celebration of John Williams on June 24.

Unique to Capital One Hall is a public-private partnership between Capital One and Fairfax County that provides at-cost usage of the facility by local arts non-profit organizations, through ArtsFairfax, and brings new arts and cultural experiences to the residents of Northern Virginia. The intimate space features 1,600 seats, resonant acoustics, and modern technology, making it an ideal hub for the region's rich performing arts scene. The NSO is honored to be one of many local arts organizations making use of this remarkable new venue and its location in the thriving Tysons District.

"We are honored to celebrate the inaugural season of Capital One Hall with the National Symphony Orchestra. This dynamic arts and entertainment destination has received accolades from our community during the inaugural performances, and its world-class acoustics will provide the perfect setting for the stature of the NSO's talent and beautiful music," stated Capital One Center Managing Director Jonathan Griffith.



2021-2022 NSO SERIES AT CAPITAL ONE MUSIC HALL





Friday, November 5, 2021 at 8 p.m.

National Symphony Orchestra: Nicholas McGegan conducts Bach & Haydn

Nicholas McGegan, conductor

Bach Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D major for Orchestra, BWV 1069

Telemann Suite in F major, TWV 55:F3

Haydn Symphony No. 98 in B-Flat major

Enjoy Baroque at its best as "one of the finest Baroque conductors of his generation" (The Independent) leads a joyous program featuring music by Bach and Telemann. Maestro Nicholas McGegan closes the evening with Symphony No. 98 by "father of the symphony," Joseph Haydn, whose works include more than 100 symphonies.

Friday, February 4, 2022 at 8 p.m.

National Symphony Orchestra: Gemma New & Jennifer Koh

Gemma New, conductor

Jennifer Koh, violin

Vaughan Williams Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis

Mazzoli Violin Concerto (NSO Co-commission)

Sibelius Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat major, Op. 82

The Washington Post described Gemma New's 2019 NSO debut as "meticulously calibrated beauty." Now, the New Zealand-born conductor leads Missy Mazzoli's Violin Concerto, commissioned by the NSO and performed by superstar Jennifer Koh. The evening closes with Sibelius's Symphony No. 5, which was commissioned by the Finnish government in honor of the composer's 50th birthday (December 8, 1915), now declared a national holiday.

Friday, June 10, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Emanuel Ax plays Beethoven

Marek Janowski, conductor

Emanuel Ax, piano

Brahms Tragic Overture

Brahms Serenade No. 2 in A major, Op. 16

Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4

Seven-time Grammy Award winner Emanuel Ax's performances are "never less than spellbinding" (The New York Times). Don't miss your chance to experience his unsurpassed virtuosity in Beethoven's most introspective piano concerto. Conductor Marek Janowski also leads the NSO in Brahms' Tragic Overture and Second Serenade, an early orchestral work dedicated to composer and pianist Clara Schumann, whose friendship and musical abilities greatly influenced him.

Friday, June 24, 2022 at 8 p.m.

NSO Pops: A Celebration of John Williams

Steven Reineke, conductor

From a galaxy far, far away to the magical school of Hogwarts, John Williams' iconic scores have accompanied moviegoers on epic journeys for decades. To celebrate the composer's 90th birthday, the NSO journeys through a selection of entrancing and exhilarating music composed by the most Oscar-nominated man alive.

Artists and performances are subject to change. Tickets ($29-$99) are available at the Capital One Hall Box Office and online at capitalonehall.com.