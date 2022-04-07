The Keegan Theatre Announces Special Events During YOGA PLAY

The Keegan Theatre has announced new special events during the run of Dipika Guha's sharp satire, YOGA PLAY. In addition to special performances with post-show talkbacks on April 10 and 17, Keegan is now offering pre-show yoga practice and refreshments before performances on April 10, 15, 21, and 22, 2022. Each session begins 2 hours before showtime and is free to performance ticket holders - please RSVP if you plan to attend.

"We have brought together some of the most creative and adaptive teachers in the DC area to offer complimentary yoga to Keegan patrons before select performances," shares Alexis Hartwick, Keegan Theatre's managing director. "Whether you are new to yoga or are interested in a new way to deepen your practice, this is a unique way to meaningfully connect with some of the key themes of YOGA PLAY. As a yoga practitioner and trainer, I am excited to bring two of my passions to the Keegan stage in an accessible way."

Sessions will be led by some of our favorite local yogis, including 532 Yoga, Flow Yoga Center, YOGA PLAY assistant director Shadia Hafiz, and Keegan managing director Alexis Hartwick, and all attendees will be automatically entered into a raffle for a 5 class pass at Down Dog Yoga. Mats and complimentary pre-show refreshments will be provided to all attendees, courtesy of Banneker Hotel.