The Hylton Center Presents AN EVENING WITH NORM LEWIS, September 18

The Hylton Performing Arts Center welcomes trailblazing Broadway legend and Emmy, Tony, GRAMMY, and SAG Award nominee Norm Lewis for An Evening with Norm Lewis on September 18.

Accompanied by a trio of musicians on the intimate Merchant Hall stage, Lewis' performance will include stories and songs that highlight his accomplished career on stage and screen.

In addition to an incredible performance featuring songs from his groundbreaking career, Lewis will host a masterclass at the Hylton Center the following day with high school students from Prince William County, City of Manassas, and City of Manassas Park on September 19. As of September 2, local high schools included in the masterclass are Colgan, Osbourn Park, Woodbridge, Osbourn, and Manassas Park. The closed opportunity for area students is organized through the Hylton Center's Education Initiative and is part of the Hylton Center's commitment to provide local students with opportunities to work with national and international caliber artists.

Regarding his upcoming Hylton Center concert and masterclass, Lewis shared, "George Mason University is such a revered institution with a rich and cultural history, and I'm so honored to join the community on one of their stages."

Tickets to An Evening with Norm Lewis are $70, $55, $40, and half-price for youth through Grade 12. Tickets are available for purchase at the Hylton Center Ticket Office (open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), by calling 703-993-7759, or through the Hylton Center website (HyltonCenter.org).

The performance takes place in the Hylton Performing Arts Center's Merchant Hall, located at 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia. Full details for what to expect when attending performances at the Hylton Center are available on the Hylton Center website.



Emmy, GRAMMY, Tony, and SAG Award nominee, Norm Lewis, recently starred in Spike Lee's critically acclaimed Da 5 Bloods, and in the groundbreaking FX series, Pose. Additionally, Lewis can be seen starring in ABC's newest series, Women of The Movement, and offscreen, his voice can be heard in the latest season of Apple TV's animated series, Central Park. He was also seen as 'Caiaphas' in the award-winning NBC television special, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!," alongside John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and Alice Cooper.

Lewis returned to Broadway in the Fall of 2021, starring in Chicken and Biscuits at the Circle in The Square Theatre. He previously appeared in the Broadway revival of Once on This Island and as Sweeney Todd in the Off-Broadway production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Barrow Street Theatre, receiving the AUDELCO Award for his performance. In May of 2014, he made history as The Phantom of the Opera's first African American Phantom on Broadway.

He has been seen on PBS in the Live From Lincoln Center productions of Showboat with Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis: Who Am I?, New Year's Eve: A Gershwin Celebration with Dianne Reeves, as well as American Voices with Renée Fleming and the PBS Specials First You Dream - The Music of Kander & Ebb and Ella Wishes You A Swingin' Christmas. He can be seen recurring in the VH1 series, Daytime Divas, also alongside Vanessa Williams. His additional television credits include Law & Order, Dr. Death, Mrs. America, Better Things, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Bull, Chicago Med, Gotham, The Blacklist, and Blue Bloods, as well as in his recurring role as Senator Edison Davis on the hit drama Scandal.

Lewis is a proud founding member of Black Theatre United, an organization which stands together to help protect Black people, Black talent and Black lives of all shapes and orientations in theatre and communities across the country. He received Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle award nominations for his performance as Porgy in the Broadway production of The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess. Other Broadway credits include Sondheim on Sondheim, The Little Mermaid, Les Misérables, Chicago, Amour, The Wild Party, Side Show, Miss Saigon, and The Who's Tommy. In London's West End he has appeared as Javert in Les Misérables and Les Misérables: The 25th Anniversary Concert, which aired on PBS.

Off-Broadway, Lewis has performed in Dessa Rose (Drama Desk nomination, AUDELCO Award), Shakespeare in the Park's The Tempest, The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Drama League nomination), Captains Courageous, and A New Brain. His regional credits include Porgy in The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (A.R.T.), Ragtime, Dreamgirls (with Jennifer Holliday), First You Dream, Sweeney Todd, and The Fantasticks.

His additional film credits include Christmas in Tune (starring opposite Reba McEntire), Magnum Opus, Winter's Tale, Sex and the City 2, Confidences, and Preaching to the Choir. Norm's albums The Norm Lewis Christmas Album and This is The Life can be found on Amazon.com as well as cdbaby.com.