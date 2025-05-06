The Heritage Signature Chorale Marks Silver Anniversary With Celebration Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Heritage Signature Chorale proudly announces its 25th Silver Anniversary Celebration Concert, to be held on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 6:00 PM at First Congregational United Church of Christ, located at 945 G Street NW, Washington, D.C.

Founded in 2000, The Heritage Signature Chorale has been a beacon of excellence in choral performance, dedicated to preserving the rich legacy of African American choral music. This milestone concert will honor the Chorale's storied history, musical achievements, and cultural impact over the past quarter-century. Under the distinguished direction of founding artistic director Maestro Stanley J. Thurston, the chorale will present a soul-stirring program featuring classical masterworks, spirituals, and contemporary compositions that reflect the group's commitment to artistic excellence and cultural preservation. Featured composers include the music of Ludwig van Beethoven, Ken Berg, Uzee Brown, Jr., Anton Bruckner, Nathan Carter, Cedric Dent, Tom Fettke, Larry Fleming, Moses Hogan, Betty Jacobson, Hall Johnson, T. Tertius Noble, Eugene Thamon Simpson, Z. Randall Stroope and Mack Wilberg.

We are thrilled to enhance the evening with a chamber orchestra, adding a rich, full-bodied sound that can only elevate the choral experience. The Chorale will also honor the African American spiritual tradition with arrangements such as "Ride On, King Jesus," "The Battle of Jericho," and "Elijah, Rock!," alongside poignant hymns like "Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing" and "The Majesty and Glory of Your Name." These powerful pieces reflect the depth of faith, resilience, and hope that have shaped our divinely led journey.

