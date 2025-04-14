'The Greatest Show On Earth' Comes to the Library of Congress

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Feld Entertainment has donated a series of historic items to the Library of Congress, ranging from the earliest known photograph of P.T. Barnum’s Circus to a commemorative program featuring the first Black ringmaster. Sourced from the Feld Entertainment Collections – personal archives housed at Feld Entertainment Studios in Florida – these materials reflect more than 150 years of circus history and celebrate the enduring legacy of The Greatest Show On Earth.

The items donated to the national library include archival photographs, vintage program books, and other historic materials that offer a vibrant look at the evolution of circus arts in America and the cultural impact of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey.

Since acquiring Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey in 1967, Feld Entertainment has guided the circus through decades of innovation, spectacle, and cultural relevance. From introducing immersive elements to being the leaders in large-scale touring logistics, Feld has reimagined The Greatest Show On Earth® for modern audiences while preserving its legacy as an iconic American institution. The donation to the Library of Congress highlights key milestones from this era, celebrating more than 50 years of Feld’s stewardship and storytelling.

The newly acquired items reflect key moments from the circus’ rich history, including:

The earliest known photograph of P.T. Barnum’s circus, 1872.

A souvenir program from the 98th season of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® Circus, the first under Feld Entertainment’s ownership, 1968.

A publicity photo of the iconic Ringling circus train, 1972.

A program featuring Jonathan Lee Iverson’s debut as ringmaster, 1999 – the first Black ringmaster of a major U.S. circus.

Images of original costumes from Ringling productions The Bicentennial Spectacular (1976) and The Living Carousel (1999).

The donation was formally celebrated during the Library’s weekly Live! At the Library series, where performers from the current North American tour of The Greatest Show On Earth® made a special appearance to present the items. Guests enjoyed a live performance showcasing acts from the current production of The Greatest Show On Earth® and were invited to view a special display of the newly donated materials, alongside additional items from the Feld Entertainment Collections.

About Library on Congress

The Library of Congress is the world’s largest library, offering access to the creative record of the United States — and extensive materials from around the world — both on-site and online. It is the main research arm of the U.S. Congress and the home of the U.S. Copyright Office. Explore collections, reference services and other programs and plan a visit at loc.gov; access the official site for U.S. federal legislative information at congress.gov; and register creative works of authorship at copyright.gov.

Comments