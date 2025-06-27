The Beach Boys, The Temptations, Lauren Daigle, & More Join A CAPITOL FOURTH Lineup

A Capitol Fourth will air live Friday, July 4, 2025 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. E.T. on PBS, as well as to our troops serving around the world on American Forces Network.
This July 4th, A Capitol Fourth will celebrate 45 spectacular years as America’s national Independence Day tradition, broadcasting live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, with Alfonso Ribeiro returning to host this milestone anniversary event. As the nation celebrates America’s 249th birthday, the evening will feature all-star musical and patriotic performances from pop, country, R&B, classical and gospel artists.
Joined by the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of premier pops conductor Jack Everly, the 2025 edition of America’s biggest birthday party features the greatest display of Independence Day fireworks anywhere in the USA lighting up the iconic D.C. skyline.
A Capitol Fourth will air live Friday, July 4, 2025 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. E.T. on PBS, as well as to our troops serving around the world on American Forces Network. The program will also be streaming on YouTube and here and available as Video on Demand for a limited time only, July 4 to July 18, 2025.
The lineup includes multi-platinum selling music legends The Beach Boys, world-renowned Motown stars The Temptations, country music superstar Josh Turner, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle, Grammy Award-winning musician Trombone Shorty, platinum-selling hitmakers LOCASH, Gospel music legend Yolanda Adams, AMERICAN IDOL Season 22 winner Abi Carter, and the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly.
Also participating in the event will be Members of the Armed Forces carrying the State and Territorial Flags, the Armed Forces Color Guard and Service Color Teams provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C., the Choral Arts Society of Washington and Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music.
