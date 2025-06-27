The Beach Boys, The Temptations, Lauren Daigle, & More Join A CAPITOL FOURTH Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This July 4th, A Capitol Fourth will celebrate 45 spectacular years as America’s national Independence Day tradition, broadcasting live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, with Alfonso Ribeiro returning to host this milestone anniversary event. As the nation celebrates America’s 249th birthday, the evening will feature all-star musical and patriotic performances from pop, country, R&B, classical and gospel artists.

Joined by the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of premier pops conductor Jack Everly, the 2025 edition of America’s biggest birthday party features the greatest display of Independence Day fireworks anywhere in the USA lighting up the iconic D.C. skyline.

A Capitol Fourth will air live Friday, July 4, 2025 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. E.T. on PBS, as well as to our troops serving around the world on American Forces Network. The program will also be streaming on YouTube and here and available as Video on Demand for a limited time only, July 4 to July 18, 2025.

The lineup includes multi-platinum selling music legends The Beach Boys, world-renowned Motown stars The Temptations, country music superstar Josh Turner, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle, Grammy Award-winning musician Trombone Shorty, platinum-selling hitmakers LOCASH, Gospel music legend Yolanda Adams, AMERICAN IDOL Season 22 winner Abi Carter, and the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly.

The 45th anniversary of A Capitol Fourth will also feature

a celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Army, Navy and Marine Corps and the 2.8 million men and women of our all-volunteer armed forces defending our nation, culminating in a rousing Armed Forces Medley with the service branch color teams.

An honor of the Greatest Generation to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the End of World War II, paying tribute to the millions of Americans who served the nation in uniform and on the home front, with several of these heroes in attendance.

Thank You and Salute to our First Responders – Fire, Police, EMT and paramedics and emergency health care professionals – in our communities around the country, protecting and caring for us.

A stirring rendition of the “1812 Overture” accompanied by live cannon fire provided by the United States Army Presidential Salute Battery, an A CAPITOL FOURTH tradition, kicks off a musical and fireworks finale.

Rousing patriotic favorites performed by The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets and The Joint Armed Forces Chorus will cap off the musical finale and the dazzling fireworks display, presented by the National Park Service, over the National Mall and Memorial Parks and the iconic skyline of our nation’s capital.

Also participating in the event will be Members of the Armed Forces carrying the State and Territorial Flags, the Armed Forces Color Guard and Service Color Teams provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C., the Choral Arts Society of Washington and Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music.

Comments

Don't Miss a Washington, DC News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...