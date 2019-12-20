The American Pops Orchestra Will Kick Off The New Year With PIED PIPER

The American Pops Orchestra will kick off the New Year with another one-of-its-kind performance for kids and kids at heart. APO's "Pied Piper" will add a musical element to the classic story by placing the Piper in a town where music and dancing aren't allowed. Piper, reimagined as a woman in this production, will have a tricky time convincing the locals that music can solve their rat problem, but if they keep their promise of a hefty reward, things just might work out!

The shows will take place Saturday, Jan. 18 at both 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Arena Stage at 1101 6th St., SW, in Washington, D.C. Tickets are available now at www.eventbrite.com/e/the-pied-piper-tickets-62173552770; they make for perfect holiday gifts.

The performance will feature outstanding actors from around our region; some of the popular songs that APO will perform include:

  • "9 to 5"
  • "Think"
  • "I Put a Spell on You"
  • "I Wanna Dance with Somebody"

The show is perfect for pre-K through third grade students. Erica Stanley, a mom who lives on Capitol Hill, says, "During the winter months, finding fun, indoor and engaging activities for my daughter can be a real challenge. The American Pops Orchestra's shows help fill that void with their family-friendly, interactive entertainment that my 5-year-old thoroughly enjoys!"

Highlights of previous children's' productions are at www.dropbox.com/s/zqxgprlrj7lg5mc/APO%20-%20Kids%20Shows%20Sizzle.mp4?dl=0



