The 14th Annual ELVIS' BIRTHDAY FIGHT CLUB Returns in 2025

The 14th Elvis' Birthday Fight Club (EBFC) will kick-off 2025 with glorious debauchery on January 3 and 4 at Washington, DC's Gala Hispanic Theater (3333 14th Street, NW) and again on January 17 and 18 at Baltimore's Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave).

Per tradition, EBFC conducts seven rounds of flim-flam fisticuffs in between bouts of burlesque performances that offer a sexy reprieve from the cartoon-esque violence. While the EBFC's fight card is always a closely-guarded secret, each year creative costumes of cultural and subcultural icons grace the ring with their presence and fighting skills.

The side-splitting color commentary for the action-packed, punch-drunk, below-the-belt, hilarious night of lowbrow theater has been hosted by “The King” himself for the past 13 years. This year EBFC will welcome new co-host Betty O'Hellno. Betty is a queer drag artist and burlesque performer who has graced the cover of Baltimore Magazine, was the first drag queen to perform a half-time show at a Washington Wizards game, and has appeared on stages all over the region, including The Kennedy Center. Betty believes whole-heartedly in the incredible healing power of rhinestone sparkle and the positive celebration of the human body in all of its beautiful forms.

The show's origin was somewhat happenstance, created when the producers were assigned a date to put on an event that happened to coincide with Elvis' birthday. Originally intended as a one-off event, the popularity of an evening centered around Elvis, the toilet he died on (known as “Commodious”) and mistaking his dying wish for a commemorative nightclub, as a fight club, became a huge hit. The show has a number of dedicated fans who return each year, some who even travel far distances, to be present for the raucous evening and induct new audience members into the club.

"Elvis Birthday Fight Club isn't for everyone,” says Producer Kate Taylor Davis. “The show is coarse, silly, and subversive, with gratuitous nudity and a penchant for fart jokes. However, beneath all of that is some pretty smart humor and the show's fans are extremely loyal. People ask us months in advance about dates so they can book their flights or plan their road trips from around the country. It's become a tradition not just in our lives but in the lives of many people in the region and beyond."

For audiences 21+. Tickets are on sale now at https://astropopevents.com/tickets.

