The 11th Annual MONOLOGUE MADNESS Comes To Planet Word, March 26

The 11th Annual Monologue Madness tournament of acting takes over the stage at Planet Word in just ten days. 32 actors have made the cut into this year's bracket, where they'll battle with their best one-minute monologues, through five rounds, before a live audience and panel of judges to capture a $1000 payout!

Monologue Madness was created by actor-producer Edward Daniels in 2011 and has now expanded from DC to Atlanta and Los Angeles, with upcoming summer competitions planned in Chicago and New York City.

As theatres continue to rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic, Monologue Madness continues to entertain audiences, showcasing the audition process in a unique two-hour tournament format.

Since 2011, the competition has awarded over $20,000 in cash and career-related prizes to actors and has been judged by industry pros from theatre and film, including casting directors with House of Cards, Undercover Boss, Lincoln, and Love Island.

Monologue Madness DC takes place on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 6:30pm. Audience tickets are available online at www.MonologueMadness.net