Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The 11th Annual MONOLOGUE MADNESS Comes To Planet Word, March 26

Monologue Madness continues to entertain audiences, showcasing the audition process in a unique two-hour tournament format.

Mar. 15, 2023  

The 11th Annual Monologue Madness tournament of acting takes over the stage at Planet Word in just ten days. 32 actors have made the cut into this year's bracket, where they'll battle with their best one-minute monologues, through five rounds, before a live audience and panel of judges to capture a $1000 payout!

Monologue Madness was created by actor-producer Edward Daniels in 2011 and has now expanded from DC to Atlanta and Los Angeles, with upcoming summer competitions planned in Chicago and New York City.

As theatres continue to rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic, Monologue Madness continues to entertain audiences, showcasing the audition process in a unique two-hour tournament format.

Since 2011, the competition has awarded over $20,000 in cash and career-related prizes to actors and has been judged by industry pros from theatre and film, including casting directors with House of Cards, Undercover Boss, Lincoln, and Love Island.

Monologue Madness DC takes place on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 6:30pm. Audience tickets are available online at www.MonologueMadness.net




McLean Community Players Presents THE 39 STEPS Photo
McLean Community Players Presents THE 39 STEPS
McLean Community Players to present The 39 Steps, April 14, 15, and 16 at The Vault in the Capital One Hall.
Jared Mezzocchi to Direct RAIN AND ZOE SAVE THE WORLD Developmental Workshop And Presentat Photo
Jared Mezzocchi to Direct RAIN AND ZOE SAVE THE WORLD Developmental Workshop And Presentation
Rain and Zoe Save the World, written by Crystal Skillman with original music by Bobby Cronin, has attached Jared Mezzocchi as director, who will lead a developmental workshop at the University of Maryland beginning March 16, culminating in an industry presentation on March 26.
Traveling Players Presents a Free Reading of World Premiere Greek Myth Childrens Play Photo
Traveling Players Presents a Free Reading of World Premiere Greek Myth Children's Play
“Every story needs a teller – that's me – and a listener – that's you.” The Wind God Zephyr says as he welcomes the audience into the fantastical world of Judith Walsh White's new play Cupid & Psyche, premiering this summer at Traveling Players in Tysons Corner Center.
Rorschach Announces Staged Readings For MAGIC IN ROUGH SPACES 2023 Photo
Rorschach Announces Staged Readings For MAGIC IN ROUGH SPACES 2023
Rorschach Theatre has announced the three plays selected for development through its 2023 MAGIC IN ROUGH SPACES New Play Lab: AMERICAN DREAM by Trish Cole; EVEN WHEN THE WORLD BURNS I AM STILL WITH YOU by Elizabeth Shannon; and HUMAN MUSEUM by Miyoko Conley. 

More Hot Stories For You


The 11th Annual MONOLOGUE MADNESS Comes To Planet Word, March 26The 11th Annual MONOLOGUE MADNESS Comes To Planet Word, March 26
March 15, 2023

The 11th Annual Monologue Madness tournament of acting takes over the stage at Planet Word in just ten days. 32 actors have made the cut into this year's bracket, where they'll battle with their best one-minute monologues, through five rounds, before a live audience and panel of judges to capture a $1000 payout!
McLean Community Players Presents THE 39 STEPSMcLean Community Players Presents THE 39 STEPS
March 15, 2023

McLean Community Players to present The 39 Steps, April 14, 15, and 16 at The Vault in the Capital One Hall.
Traveling Players Presents a Free Reading of World Premiere Greek Myth Children's PlayTraveling Players Presents a Free Reading of World Premiere Greek Myth Children's Play
March 15, 2023

“Every story needs a teller – that's me – and a listener – that's you.” The Wind God Zephyr says as he welcomes the audience into the fantastical world of Judith Walsh White's new play Cupid & Psyche, premiering this summer at Traveling Players in Tysons Corner Center.
Rorschach Announces Staged Readings For MAGIC IN ROUGH SPACES 2023Rorschach Announces Staged Readings For MAGIC IN ROUGH SPACES 2023
March 15, 2023

Rorschach Theatre has announced the three plays selected for development through its 2023 MAGIC IN ROUGH SPACES New Play Lab: AMERICAN DREAM by Trish Cole; EVEN WHEN THE WORLD BURNS I AM STILL WITH YOU by Elizabeth Shannon; and HUMAN MUSEUM by Miyoko Conley. 
Keegan's Boiler Room Series Announces 2023 Featured WorksKeegan's Boiler Room Series Announces 2023 Featured Works
March 14, 2023

The Keegan Theatre has announced the new works and writers to be featured in the 2023 Boiler Room Series. The initiative invites audiences to experience theater development in action while supporting playwrights and their works in progress, which lie somewhere on the path from “playwright’s first spark” to “mainstage production.”
share