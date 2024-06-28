THIS IS MY SISTER Comes to Capital Fringe in July

On the eve of the 2016 presidential election, two sisters are forced to reassess their lives through a series of unexpected events in Luigi Laraia’s latest theatrical offering, "This Is my sister." A satirical and whacky exploration of personal and political upheaval, this brutal comedy promises to be a highlight of the 2024 Capital Fringe Festival.



Lisa, a stoic and reliable “soccer mom” of three active kids, and Amy, a relentlessly brilliant and highly emotional writer, navigate the chaos surrounding them with sharp wit and raw honesty. The story unfolds against the backdrop of significant events, including the tumultuous presidential election, the death of their mother who requested a “good death,” and the enticing behavior of their neighbors.

What makes "This Is my sister" extraordinary is the heated interplay between Lisa and Amy, each speaking from both emotional and rational cores of validity. The audience is continually shifted in their allegiances as each sister delivers unyielding monologues brimming with personal attacks, overt vulnerability, and deep-seated resentments.



"We have prepared a ferocious and scathing comedy set during the 2016 presidential election" says Laraia, the show's playwright. "This dark comedy piece is timely and extremely relevant, and hopefully, it will provide a much-needed dose of laughter and reflection at a time of uncontrolled digital overstimulation, blurred ethical dichotomies, and widespread disillusionment and fear in politics."

"This is my sister" features Rachel Sexton as Lisa. Sexton has performed on stage in Lake Worth and Boca Raton, Florida, and has also appeared in feature films and commercials. Alexandra Recknagel plays Amy, bringing her experience from Off-Off Broadway, regional theatre, and independent film. The play is directed by Sean Gabbert, a seasoned character actor and stand-up comic who has performed at theFringe Festival and 133rd Street Theater in New York.



About Luigi Laraia: Luigi Laraia is an acclaimed playwright and director, known for his incisive and thought-provoking works. His previous accolades at the Capital Fringe Festival underscore his ability to tackle complex themes with sensitivity and humor. He has previous staged award-winning productions at the DC Fringe Festival – including "Too Close" (2017 ‘Best Drama’) and "September 11, 1973: the Day Salvador Allende Died" (2022 Best Drama and ‘Best of Fest).



Performance Details: "This Is my sister" will be performed at the 2024 DC Fringe Festival. Tickets are available now and can be purchased through the DC Fringe Festival website. There will be a total of five performance on Saturday, July 14 at 1:45 p.m. and 9:40 p.m.; Sunday, July 14 at 7:50 p.m.; Saturday, July 20 at 3:35 p.m.; and Sunday, July 21 at 1:50 p.m

Bliss Theatre Space is located at 1122 Connecticut Avenue NW, Suite 102, Washington, DC 20036, on the first floor of a former Talbots store that is currently vacant. The space is transformed into a performance venue with a capacity of 49 seats. This venue is handicap accessible for artists and audiences. The restrooms are not

handicap accessible.



Venue Box Office: The venue box office is at 1150 Connecticut Ave NW Ste 101, Washington, DC 20036. It is about a two to five-minute walk from the venue. Patrons are required to check in at the box office before entering the venue. Patrons are admitted to the venue 15 minutes before each scheduled curtain time (house open).