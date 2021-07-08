THE ZOMBIE LIFE World Premiere to be Presented at Firehouse Theatre
Firehouse Theatre will continue its SEASON OF RENEWAL with a limited run of eight performances of Chris Gavaler's THE ZOMBIE LIFE. The production begins performances on Wednesday, August 18 and closes on Sunday, August 29.
THE ZOMBIE LIFE is performed as a self-help seminar for humans seeking conversion, conducted by a therapist who offers a unique remedy for life's hardships. The therapist's assistants have completed the conversion process and provide testimonials on its efficacy. As the seminar unfolds the assistants begin to verge off script, which is not unexpected when working with zombies.
The seven principles of THE ZOMBIE LIFE conversion program are --
1. Zombies have no responsibilities.
2. Zombies feel no guilt, shame, or emotional pain of any kind.
3. Zombies don't plan for the future.
4. Zombies are never judgmental, petty, jealous, or hypocritical.
5. Zombies are free of racism, sexism, and all other forms of prejudice and bigotry.
6. Zombies form no governments, run no businesses, consume no natural resources, and cause no harm to their environments.
7. Zombies are never uncertain. They never second guess. They have no regrets.
DETAILS
Performers:
PJ Freebourn
Keaton Hillman
Jacqueline Jones
Ken Moretti
Marjie Southerland
Shalandis Wheeler Smith
Production Team:
Director - Joan Gavaler
Movement Director - Dan Plehal
Production Designer - Todd Labelle
Costume Designer - Annette Hairfield
Props Designer - AC Wilson
Stage Mananger - Grace Brown
Performance Schedule:
Wed Aug 18 7:30pm
Thu Aug 19 7:30pm
Fri Aug 20 7:30pm
Sat Aug 21 7:30pm
Thu Aug 26 7:30pm
Fri Aug 27 7:30pm
Sat Aug 28 7:30pm
Sun Aug 29 3pm
a??Tickets:
$33
Firehouse Theatre
1609 W. Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220
www.firehousetheatre.org / 804.355.2001