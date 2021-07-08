THE ZOMBIE LIFE World Premiere to be Presented at Firehouse Theatre

Firehouse Theatre will continue its SEASON OF RENEWAL with a limited run of eight performances of Chris Gavaler's THE ZOMBIE LIFE. The production begins performances on Wednesday, August 18 and closes on Sunday, August 29.



THE ZOMBIE LIFE is performed as a self-help seminar for humans seeking conversion, conducted by a therapist who offers a unique remedy for life's hardships. The therapist's assistants have completed the conversion process and provide testimonials on its efficacy. As the seminar unfolds the assistants begin to verge off script, which is not unexpected when working with zombies.



The seven principles of THE ZOMBIE LIFE conversion program are --

1. Zombies have no responsibilities.

2. Zombies feel no guilt, shame, or emotional pain of any kind.

3. Zombies don't plan for the future.

4. Zombies are never judgmental, petty, jealous, or hypocritical.

5. Zombies are free of racism, sexism, and all other forms of prejudice and bigotry.

6. Zombies form no governments, run no businesses, consume no natural resources, and cause no harm to their environments.

7. Zombies are never uncertain. They never second guess. They have no regrets.

DETAILS



Performers:

PJ Freebourn

Keaton Hillman

Jacqueline Jones

Ken Moretti

Marjie Southerland

Shalandis Wheeler Smith



Production Team:

Director - Joan Gavaler

Movement Director - Dan Plehal

Production Designer - Todd Labelle

Costume Designer - Annette Hairfield

Props Designer - AC Wilson

Stage Mananger - Grace Brown



Performance Schedule:

Wed Aug 18 7:30pm

Thu Aug 19 7:30pm

Fri Aug 20 7:30pm

Sat Aug 21 7:30pm

Thu Aug 26 7:30pm

Fri Aug 27 7:30pm

Sat Aug 28 7:30pm

Sun Aug 29 3pm



Tickets:

$33



Firehouse Theatre

1609 W. Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220

www.firehousetheatre.org / 804.355.2001