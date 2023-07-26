Performances run atÂ The Capitol Hill Arts Workshop Thursday, Aug. 10Â â€“ Sunday, Aug. 19.
POPULAR
THE PITCHFORK DISNEY comes to Red Rat Theater in August. Performances run atÂ The Capitol Hill Arts Workshop Thursday, Aug. 10Â â€“ Sunday, Aug. 19.
Philip Ridley's cult classic returns to D.C. 30 years after its Helen Hayes award-winning premiere in this immersive, "in-yer-face" production produced by Red Rat Theater.
Set over the course of one evening, The Pitchfork Disney follows agoraphobic twins Presley and Haley Stray as they reckon with the beauty and danger of the outside world, unraveling their notion of safety forever.
Â
Videos
|Washington Improv Theater: Genre is a Construct
Studio Theatre (7/07-7/29)
|Green Day's American Idiot
Alden Theatre (7/21-7/30)
|Snow Maiden
Synetic Theater (12/09-1/06)
|The Play That Goes Wrong
The Kennedy Center - Eisenhower Theater (7/18-8/13)
|Martha Graham Dance Company
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (4/13-4/13)
|Shear Madness
Kennedy Center (10/04-10/01)
|Chief Adjuah
Terrace Theater at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (8/18-8/18)
|Keyboard ConversationsÂ® with Jeffrey Siegel: Chopin and Liszt
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (3/03-3/03)
|Bamberg Symphony with HÃ©lÃ¨ne Grimaud
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (4/27-4/27)
|Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Opera House at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (8/02-9/24)
|VIEW ALL SHOWSÂ ADD A SHOW Â
Recommended For You