THE PITCHFORK DISNEY Comes to Red Rat Theater in August

Performances run atÂ The Capitol Hill Arts Workshop Thursday, Aug. 10Â â€“ Sunday, Aug. 19.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Jordan Donica and Awa Sal Secka Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Center Photo 1 Jordan Donica and Awa Sal Secka Join RENT at the Kennedy Center
Review: FEVER DREAMS (OF ANIMALS ON THE VERGE OF EXTINCTION) at the Contemporary American Photo 2 Review: FEVER DREAMS (OF ANIMALS ON THE VERGE OF EXTINCTION) at the Contemporary American Theatre Festival
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 3 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Review: JosÃ© Rivera's YOUR NAME MEANS DREAM an Intensely Psychological Star Vehicle for T Photo 4 Review: JosÃ© Rivera's YOUR NAME MEANS DREAM an Intensely Psychological Star Vehicle for Two Great Actors

THE PITCHFORK DISNEY Comes to Red Rat Theater in August

THE PITCHFORK DISNEY comes to Red Rat Theater in August. Performances run atÂ The Capitol Hill Arts Workshop Thursday, Aug. 10Â â€“ Sunday, Aug. 19.

Philip Ridley's cult classic returns to D.C. 30 years after its Helen Hayes award-winning premiere in this immersive, "in-yer-face" production produced by Red Rat Theater.

Set over the course of one evening, The Pitchfork Disney follows agoraphobic twins Presley and Haley Stray as they reckon with the beauty and danger of the outside world, unraveling their notion of safety forever.
Â 



RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
Cast Revealed For SWEAT at the Keegan Theatre Photo
Cast Revealed For SWEAT at the Keegan Theatre

The Keegan Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of its upcoming production of Lynn Nottageâ€™s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, SWEAT. The final production of Keeganâ€™s 26th season, SWEAT plays August 19-September 16, 2023.

2
Photos: Moonlit Wings Productions Celebrates 15 Years Of Inspiring Performing Arts Program Photo
Photos: Moonlit Wings Productions Celebrates 15 Years Of Inspiring Performing Arts Programs

Moonlit Wings Productions, a trailblazer in the world of performing arts, is jubilantly celebrating its 15th anniversary of providing exceptional and award-winning programs that have nurtured the talents of countless young artists.Â 

3
The Kennedy Center Unveils Exciting Lineup for Fall 2023 Hip Hop Culture Season Photo
The Kennedy Center Unveils Exciting Lineup for Fall 2023 Hip Hop Culture Season

Discover the exciting lineup and immersive experiences of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' Fall 2023 Hip Hop Culture Season. From electrifying concerts to groundbreaking exhibitions, this season promises to showcase the best of hip hop culture. Immerse yourself in the world of hip hop at the iconic Kennedy Center.

4
Patti LuPone, David Foster & Katharine McPhee and More Set for 2023â€“2024 Season Photo
Patti LuPone, David Foster & Katharine McPhee and More Set for 2023â€“2024 Season of RenÃ©e Fleming VOICES

Discover the incredible lineup of performances and special events for the 2023â€“2024 season of RenÃ©e Fleming VOICES at the Kennedy Center. From renowned artists to captivating concerts, get ready for an unforgettable experience.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video Video: Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
Sophia Anne Caruso & Millicent Simmonds Perform at Yankee Stadium Video
Sophia Anne Caruso & Millicent Simmonds Perform at Yankee Stadium
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover Video
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video Video
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Washington Improv Theater: Genre is a Construct
Studio Theatre (7/07-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Green Day's American Idiot
Alden Theatre (7/21-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Snow Maiden
Synetic Theater (12/09-1/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play That Goes Wrong
The Kennedy Center - Eisenhower Theater (7/18-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Martha Graham Dance Company
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (4/13-4/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shear Madness
Kennedy Center (10/04-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chief Adjuah
Terrace Theater at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (8/18-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Keyboard ConversationsÂ® with Jeffrey Siegel: Chopin and Liszt
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (3/03-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bamberg Symphony with HÃ©lÃ¨ne Grimaud
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (4/27-4/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Opera House at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (8/02-9/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWSÂ  ADD A SHOW Â 

Recommended For You