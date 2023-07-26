THE PITCHFORK DISNEY comes to Red Rat Theater in August. Performances run atÂ The Capitol Hill Arts Workshop Thursday, Aug. 10Â â€“ Sunday, Aug. 19.

Philip Ridley's cult classic returns to D.C. 30 years after its Helen Hayes award-winning premiere in this immersive, "in-yer-face" production produced by Red Rat Theater.



Set over the course of one evening, The Pitchfork Disney follows agoraphobic twins Presley and Haley Stray as they reckon with the beauty and danger of the outside world, unraveling their notion of safety forever.

