Synetic Takes To The High Seas This Summer With TREASURE ISLAND

Tickets are now on sale for the final show of Synetic Theater's 2018/19 Season, an all-new adaptation of Treasure Island. The production runs July 17 through August 18 at Synetic Theater in Crystal City. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at synetictheater.org.



Press Night is Saturday, July 20, 2019. To RSVP email alysa@synetictheater.org.

This classic coming-of-age tale follows Jane Hawkins, an orphan who longs for adventure, as she is swept up on a wild hunt for buried treasure with a ruthless band of buccaneers. Along the way, Jane's bravery, morality, and sense of self are put to the test as she learns about her past and the path she wants to follow.

Synetic's athletic artists will bring their signature brand of bold theatricality to sword fights and high-seas battles with notorious pirates in a daring and modern adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic. Treasure Island is adapted by Synetic Company Member Tori Tolentino who will also direct the production.

Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online at www.synetictheater.org or via phone at 866-811-4111. Student and Senior discounts are available.

Founded in 1996 by the husband and wife team of Paata and Irina Tsikurishvili, Synetic Theater is a center for American Physical Theater, fusing dynamic art forms-such as text, drama, movement, acrobatics, dance, and original music. Synetic has received a total of 95 Helen Hayes Award nominations and 27 Awards for directing, choreography, acting, costume design, and best play.







Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You