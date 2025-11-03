Student-Created A MONSTER CALLS Makes Northern Virginia Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South Lakes Theatre Arts will present A Monster Calls on November 14th & 15th and 21st and 22nd. Tickets are on sale now! $12 for adults, $8 for students and senior citizens. The show is recommended for mature audiences. (13+)

A Monster Calls is based on the award-winning novel by Patrick Ness (inspired by an idea from Siobhan Dowd). When a towering yew-tree "monster" appears at 12:07, thirteen-year-old Conor begins a journey through wild, truthful, and sometimes painful stories that challenge what he thinks he knows about courage, love, and loss. Blending physical theatre, movement, and evocative visuals, this student production invites audiences to imagine boldly and feel deeply.

*Based on the novel by Patrick Ness and inspired by an original idea by Siobhan Dowd. Devised by Sally Cookson, Adam Peck and the Company*