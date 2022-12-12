Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Story District Will Kick Off 2023 With FIRSTS & LASTS at Union Stage

The performance is on January 10, 2023.

Dec. 12, 2022  
Story District is ushering in the new year January 10, 2023, with Firsts & Lasts at Union Stage.

Every new beginning has an end. Firsts & Lasts features true tales told live on bringing in the new and letting go of the old. First kisses, break-ups, new jobs, returning from adventures - all experiences that offer diverse perspectives we can carry with us into the new year. As we reflect on another year gone by and the fresh year ahead, connect with the community over the stories that make up our beginnings and define our endings.

Story District's Artistic Executive Director Amy Saidman says in Firsts & Lasts, "Every good story involves a change. The beauty of a theme like 'firsts and lasts'' is that change is built into it. And beginnings and endings are often significant and memorable moments in our lives."

Tickets to Story District's Firsts & Lasts are now on sale at https://www.storydistrict.org/tickets/firsts. An online media kit with photos, videos, and more can be accessed here.

Story District teaches and showcases the art of true, first-person storytelling to inspire, connect, and build a community of diverse voices within the Washington, DC region and beyond. Through the love of storytelling, Story District creates opportunities for people to deepen a sense of meaning, belonging, and connection to common humanity.

Named the "gold standard" in storytelling by The Washington Post, Story District reaches an audience of more than 12,000 patrons, 200 aspiring storytellers, and 300 adult learners every year through its performances, classes, free coaching, consulting, and a podcast.

For more information about Story District, to view the class calendar, or to buy tickets to upcoming shows, go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2214237®id=14&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fstorydistrict.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and subscribe to their newsletter.



