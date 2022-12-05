Story District Celebrates The Season With IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE At Union Stage

Story District will celebrate the holiday season on December 17, 2022, with It's a Wonderful Life featuring heartwarming true stories told live at Union Stage.

The one night only event will feature first-person stories inspired by classic holiday movies like It's a Wonderful Life. This classic 1943 film touches on themes that have particular resonance during these pandemic years: family, connection, giving, and a little bit of Scrooge. Story District plans to use true stories to reconnect the District with the enduring lessons of the holiday season - "No man is a failure who has friends."

Story District's Artistic Executive Director Amy Saidman says the It's a Wonderful Life movie is, "So dated, but it's one I watched many times during the holidays, and somehow, I still tear up at the end when the community comes together to rescue George before he's taken to jail." This sentimental reaction inspires the true stories we now present live.

Story District teaches and showcases the art of true, first-person storytelling to inspire, connect, and build a community of diverse voices within the Washington, DC region and beyond. Through the love of storytelling, Story District creates opportunities for people to deepen a sense of meaning, belonging, and connection to common humanity.

Named the "gold standard" in storytelling by The Washington Post, Story District reaches an audience of more than 12,000 patrons, 200 aspiring storytellers, and 300 adult learners every year through its performances, classes, free coaching, consulting, and a podcast.

