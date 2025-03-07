Spotlight: SYNCOPATED LADIES at Hylton Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Founded by D.C.-native Chloé Arnold, an Emmy Award-nominated tap dancer and choreographer, and protégé of Golden Globe winner Debbie Allen, Syncopated Ladies LIVE is a spellbinding and inspirational all-female tap dance celebration of sisterhood, empowerment, rhythm, and joy.

These dynamic performers are reinvigorating the artform of tap, weaving together inspiring stories, electric energy, and intricate footwork, while dancing to everything from pop and hip-hop to salsa and R&B. With viral videos that have amassed over 100 million views, Syncopated Ladies has worked with Beyoncé and performed on FOX's So You Think You Can Dance, Good Morning America, and at the U.S. Open Tennis Championship.

Check out this Queen Bey-approved tap dance sensation in Syncopated Ladies LIVE.

This performance is appropriate for all ages. Tickets: $48, $41, $29; half-price for youth through Grade 12. Run Time: approximately 85 minutes, with no intermission



Comments