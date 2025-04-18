Spotlight: FAKE IT UNTIL YOU MAKE IT at Arena Stage

doors slamming. mistaken identities. and stolen cats. In Larissa FastHorse's uproarious comedy, a collision of friends and foes within the non-profit sector sets the stage for a whirlwind of competition, chaos, and comedic revelation.

Meet Wynona, the Native American proprietor of N.O.B.U.S.H., and River, her white counterpart at Indigenous Nations Soaring. Their escalating rivalry ensnares colleagues and bystanders, leading to the unraveling of secrets that highlight the absurdities of ambition and authenticity. Amidst the laughter, genuine connections form, emphasizing the value of unexpected paths to success. Fake It Until You Make It takes an absurd look at what defines who we are, and the lengths some people will go through to change it.