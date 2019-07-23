Single Tickets On Sale for Studio Theatre 19-20 Season

Single tickets to Studio Theatre's 2019-2020 Season are available to the public beginning today-Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Early access to Jeanine Tesori and Lisa Kron's smash hit musical Fun Home is being reserved exclusively for subscribers at this time; single tickets to all other productions are available. Other Main Series productions in Studio's 41st season include Doubt: A Parable, an incisive look at abuse and authority in the Catholic Church by John Patrick Shanley and starring DC theatre treasure Sarah Marshall; the US premiere of ascendant playwright Anchuli Felicia King's caustic corporate comedy White Pearl; the return of playwright Dominique Morisseau with Pipeline, her referendum on a failing education system; and Antoinette Nwandu's Pass Over, the provocative Lucille Lortel Award-winning play about young Black men trapped in a cycle of violence.



The season also includes cult-favorite monologist Daniel Kitson and the Studio-commissioned world premiere of Abe Koogler's Aspen Ideas, both Studio X productions.



For more information visit www.studiotheatre.org.

2019-2020 SEASON

Doubt: A Parable

By John Patrick Shanley

Directed by Studio Theatre Associate Artistic Director Matt Torney

(2005 Pulitzer Prize for Drama; Tony Award for Best New Play)

September 4 - October 6, 2019

Metheny Theatre

Tickets $60-$90



The Bronx, 1964. Suspicions surface at a parochial school about a charismatic young priest's interest in a Catholic school's first and only Black student. Absent hard proof, Sister Aloysius, the school's starched and self-assured principal, tries to protect the innocent-but is she doing God's work or is her certitude actually pride? A searing masterwork by John Patrick Shanley about faith, ambiguity, and the price of moral conviction.



White Pearl

By Anchuli Felicia King

Directed by Desdemona Chiang

(US Premiere)

November 6 - December 8, 2019

Milton Theatre

Tickets $60-$90



Cleardaya??is a cosmetics company on the rise: Based in Singapore, launching a global skincare line, and bringing a start-up mentality to the big leagues. But a draft ad for their latest skin whitening cream surfaces on YouTube, gathering views and outrage. As morning nears in the US market-19,643 views. 467,327. 654,398.-Clearday'sa??all-female team hustles to contain the damage beforea??Buzzfeeda??weighs in. Someone's definitely getting fired. A comedy from rising Thai-Australian writera??Anchulia??Felicia King about toxic corporate culture, selling whiteness, and shame as both a cultural commodity and canny marketing strategy.



Keep.a??

Written and performed bya??Daniela??Kitson

November 19 - December 1, 2019

Mead Theatre

Tickets $25



From the artist: A new show about how much past the present can usefully contain. About rigor and generosity. About postcards and hair pins and a certificate from Harry Ramsden's in Blackpool. About how long it takes to stop noticing where you are. About the compromise of a full life and the burden of a full heart and how it's impossible to know where looking back will lead. About the task of being who we are without denying who we've been. About the importance of regret and the possibility of hope and the delusional idea of starting again. About all the books I've never read and all the jam I've ever eaten and the bags of torn tickets and the drawers of empty pens and the inevitable sadness of ever holding on to anything.a??a??a??

a??

About, in short, the stuff in my house and the thoughts in my head.a??



Pipeline

By Dominique Morisseau

Directed by Awoye Timpo

January 15 - February 16, 2020

Mead Theatre

Tickets $60-$90a??

Nya is a single mom and dedicated teacher at a high-poverty city school, determined to give her teenaged son Omari opportunities that her students will never have. When an altercation with a teacher at his private school threatens Omari's future, Nya has to fight a system that's against him in any environment. A searing, eloquent, and deeply compassionate look at a broken education system, the moments we are pushed to our limits, and the ferocity of one parent's love.



Pass Over

By Antoinette Nwandu

Directed by Psalmayene 24

March 4 - April 5, 2020

Milton Theatre

Tickets $60-$90

Kitch and Moses seem stuck on their street corner, but it don't matter. They joke, dream, and throw down about the promised land they're heading to just as soon as they get up off the block-what they'll eat, who they'll see, whether today's the day they'll pass over. Allegorical and immediate, humorous and chilling, Nwandu's collision of the Exodus saga and Waiting for Godot probes the forces that have marooned these young Black men, and the power and limitations of their personal resilience.

Fun Home

Music by Jeanine Tesori

Book and lyrics by Lisa Kron

Based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdela??

Directed by Davis Muse

(2015 Tony Award for Best New Musical)

May 13 - June 14, 2020

Mead Theatre

Tickets (only available to subscribers at this time)

Alison is 9, begging her father to play with her. She is 19, overcome by the aching and joyous pain of first love. She is 43, an out lesbian hunting for the truth of her brilliant, volatile, and closeted father's life and death. She is all three at once, trying to untangle the central mystery of her childhood: How did she survive their shared hometown, when her father could not? With a score that ranges from exuberant '70s pop to aching melodies and dissonant harmonies of characters longing to be known, Fun Home is the award-winning story of a daughter and father, of coming out and coming to terms with a life shaped by a family's secrets.

Aspen Ideas

By Abe Koogler

Directed by Les Waters

World Premierea??

June 24 - July 19, 2020

Milton Theatre

Tickets $45-$55

Supported bya??Studio R&D, Studio Theatre's new works initiative



Anne and Rob struggled through their artistic 20s, inherited wealth in their 30s, and are spending their affluent late-40s in a life of parties and philanthropy and ideas. Irresistible, paradigm-shaping ideas. So when they meet a mysterious young couple promising a grand theory that will explain all the world's problems, Anne and Rob don't ask many questions-they just want to continue the conversation, all the way to the cliffs of the Colorado mountains. This Studio commission is a fast-paced and darkly comedic thriller about the poisonous appeal of believing that the best ideas win, and that winners know best.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You