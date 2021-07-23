Single Tickets Now On Sale For Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical at DC's National Theatre

It's time to celebrate Christmas in July! Single tickets are now on sale for Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL at D.C.'s National Theatre, located on Pennsylvania Avenue just steps from the White House.

The production will open the 2021/2022 Broadway at The National season as the first live performance in the venue since March of 2020. THE GRINCH will play for two weeks only, from November 23 through December 5, 2021, with multiple performances available on Black Friday.

Single tickets for THE GRINCH begin at $50 and are available now for purchase online at BroadwayAtTheNational.com. Please note The National Theatre Box Office is currently closed.

Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway during its holiday engagements at the St. James and Hilton theatres in New York. Since then, more than 2.1 million theatre-goers across America have been delighted by this heart-warming holiday musical, which The New York Times praised as "100 times better than any bedtime story" and the Gannett papers hailed as "A genius of a show! A total delight for both kids and adults."

Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL features the hit songs "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas" (written by Albert Hague and Dr. Seuss) from the original animated series. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is "two sizes too small," decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos. Magnificent sets (John Lee Beatty) and costumes (Robert Morgan) inspired by Dr. Seuss' original illustrations help transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville, while the Music and Book of Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason breathe new life into this timeless story of the true meaning of Christmas. The 2021 production is directed by Matt August and choreographed by Bob Richard based on the original choreography by John DeLuca and originally created by 3-time Tony Award winning director, Jack O'Brien.