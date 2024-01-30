Signature & Wolf Trap to Present Fourth Annual Broadway In The Park

Signature Theatre and Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts announce their fourth annual musical theater collaboration, Broadway In The Park. The yearly concert will be on Saturday, June 29 at 8PM. Tickets will be available for purchase starting on Friday, February 16 at 10AM. This collaborative summer performance will feature Broadway's brightest stars alongside the Signature Theatre voices you've come to know and love.

EVENT INFORMATION

Date and Time:

Saturday, June 29 at 8PM

Venue:

Wolf Trap – Filene Center

1551 Trap Road

Vienna, VA 22182



Ticketing and On-Sale Information:

· Tickets for Broadway In The Park will go on sale on Friday, February 16 at 10AM.

· Tickets may be purchased online at wolftrap.org or in person at the Filene Center Box Office, 1551 Trap Road, Vienna, VA. Box office hours are Monday through Saturday, 12PM to 4PM. On February 16, the box office will be open for special hours from 10AM to 4PM in order to process first-day ticket sales.