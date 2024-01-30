Signature & Wolf Trap to Present Fourth Annual Broadway In The Park

The yearly concert will be on Saturday, June 29 at 8PM.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Photos: First Look at Brandon Uranowitz and More in Neil Patrick Harris-Directed TICK, TI Photo 2 Photos: Neil Patrick Harris-Directed TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 4 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!

Signature & Wolf Trap to Present Fourth Annual Broadway In The Park

Signature Theatre and Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts announce their fourth annual musical theater collaboration, Broadway In The Park. The yearly concert will be on Saturday, June 29 at 8PM. Tickets will be available for purchase starting on Friday, February 16 at 10AM. This collaborative summer performance will feature Broadway's brightest stars alongside the Signature Theatre voices you've come to know and love.

 

EVENT INFORMATION

Date and Time:
Saturday, June 29 at 8PM

Venue:
Wolf Trap – Filene Center
1551 Trap Road
Vienna, VA 22182


Experience unforgettable live performances of your favorite show tunes as Signature Theatre and Wolf Trap come together for the fourth annual Broadway in the Park. This collaborative summer performance will feature Broadway's brightest stars alongside the Signature Theatre voices you've come to know and love.

Ticketing and On-Sale Information:

· Tickets for Broadway In The Park will go on sale on Friday, February 16 at 10AM.

 

· Tickets may be purchased online at wolftrap.org or in person at the Filene Center Box Office, 1551 Trap Road, Vienna, VA. Box office hours are Monday through Saturday, 12PM to 4PM. On February 16, the box office will be open for special hours from 10AM to 4PM in order to process first-day ticket sales.




RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
Video: New Trailer For THIS MUCH I KNOW at Theatre J Photo
Video: New Trailer For THIS MUCH I KNOW at Theatre J

Get a first look at an all new trailer for Theatre J's This Much I Know. Written by the highly acclaimed playwright Jonathan Spector, This Much I Know will be directed by Theater J Artistic Director, Hayley Finn, making her directorial debut for the company. 

2
Video: Watch Nova Y. Payton Sing I Say A Little Prayer from THATS WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR at Photo
Video: Watch Nova Y. Payton Sing 'I Say A Little Prayer' from THAT'S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR at Signature Theatre

Watch Nova Y. Payton sing 'I Say A Little Prayer' from Signature's latest cabaret THAT'S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR, featuring the repertoire of Burt Bacharach in the video here!

3
Review: MINDPLAY at Arena Stage Photo
Review: MINDPLAY at Arena Stage

This moving blend of engrossing theatre, vulnerable storytelling and masterful illusions is must see theatre.

4
Video: Get A First Look At Roundhouse Theatres NEXT TO NORMAL Photo
Video: Get A First Look At Roundhouse Theatre's NEXT TO NORMAL

Get a first look at Roundhouse Theatre's production of Next to Normal, now on stage through February 25th, 2024. Next to Normal is a co-production with Barrington Stage.

More Hot Stories For You

Folger Shakespeare Library To Open New Galleries, Café and Shop On June 21Folger Shakespeare Library To Open New Galleries, Café and Shop On June 21
Signature & Wolf Trap to Present Fourth Annual Broadway In The ParkSignature & Wolf Trap to Present Fourth Annual Broadway In The Park
Video: Watch Nova Y. Payton Sing 'I Say A Little Prayer' from THAT'S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR at Signature TheatreVideo: Watch Nova Y. Payton Sing 'I Say A Little Prayer' from THAT'S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR at Signature Theatre
Mosaic Theater Company To Honor Dan Logan And Jane Lang At The Spark 2024 Benefit Celebration, February 10Mosaic Theater Company To Honor Dan Logan And Jane Lang At The Spark 2024 Benefit Celebration, February 10

Videos

New Trailer For THIS MUCH I KNOW at Theatre J Video
New Trailer For THIS MUCH I KNOW at Theatre J
Watch Nova Y. Payton Sing 'I Say A Little Prayer' from THAT'S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR at Signature Theatre Video
Watch Nova Y. Payton Sing 'I Say A Little Prayer' from THAT'S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR at Signature Theatre
Get A First Look At Roundhouse Theatre's NEXT TO NORMAL Video
Get A First Look At Roundhouse Theatre's NEXT TO NORMAL
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
The Palacios Sisters in Washington, DC The Palacios Sisters
GALA Hispanic Theatre (2/01-2/25)Tracker
Next To Normal in Washington, DC Next To Normal
Round House Theatre (1/24-2/25)Tracker
Fiddler on the Roof in Washington, DC Fiddler on the Roof
Congregation Har Shalom (2/03-2/04)Tracker VIDEOS
Funny Girl in Washington, DC Funny Girl
Kennedy Center [Opera House] (6/25-7/14)
The Winter's Tale in Washington, DC The Winter's Tale
Catholic University - Hartke Theatre (2/22-2/25)
Virginia Opera: Sanctuary Road in Washington, DC Virginia Opera: Sanctuary Road
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (2/03-2/03)
An Unbuilt Life in Washington, DC An Unbuilt Life
Washington Stage Guild at Undercroft Theatre (4/11-5/05)
Little Shop of Horrors in Washington, DC Little Shop of Horrors
Ford's Theatre (3/16-5/18)
The Peking Acrobats in Washington, DC The Peking Acrobats
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (3/10-3/10)
DRUM TAO 2024 in Washington, DC DRUM TAO 2024
Hylton Performing Arts Center (2/10-2/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You