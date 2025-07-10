Shenandoah University To Hold Special Performance To Benefit SSMT Living Legacy Endowment Fund

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shenandoah University is bringing back a cast of Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre alumni for a special night of performances to benefit the SSMT Living Legacy Endowment Fund.

"Present for the Future," scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 3, in Shenandoah's Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre, will feature an ensemble of SU/SSMT alumni, headlined by J. Robert "Bobby" Spencer '91, a Tony Award nominee for his performance in Broadway's "Next to Normal" and original cast member of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit "Jersey Boys."

Two ticketing options are available: a $50 ticket for the show only, and a $75 ticket that includes access to a pre-show reception. Tickets can be purchased online. There also will be a silent auction for items including tickets to Ford's Theatre and Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater - both in Washington, D.C. - original artwork, and more.

All proceeds from the event go toward the SSMT Living Legacy Endowment Fund, which was established to support the longevity of Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre. SSMT is in its 41st year, and this season includes productions of "Singin' in the Rain" (June 27-July 13), "Little Women" (July 18-27), and "Million Dollar Quartet" (Aug. 1-10).

"The endowment provided by the Living Legacy Fund has been essential to our success in the past few seasons - and is even more imperative as we look to the future. It allows us to plan boldly, weather the unexpected, and continue nurturing the next generation of theatre artists. Simply put, this fund ensures that Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre not only survives, but thrives for seasons to come," said Jeremy Scott Blaustein '06, producing artistic director for SSMT.

Spencer, who earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theatre from Shenandoah Conservatory, will serve as the show's host. In addition to playing Nick Massi in the original cast of "Jersey Boys," which debuted in 2005, Spencer was nominated for a Tony Award in 2009 for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance as Dan Goodman in "Next to Normal." He's held numerous other roles in theater, film and television, and has performed in concerts nationwide as a solo artist and internationally as part of the group "The Midtown Men," which features four original stars of "Jersey Boys."

Shenandoah University awarded Spencer an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts in 2009 in recognition of his career accomplishments.