STOMP Returns to National Theatre on 25th Anniversary Tour

STOMP, the international percussion sensation, will return to Washington, D.C's National Theatre from April 23 - 28, 2019. From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, STOMP has grown into an international sensation over the past 25 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people.

Tickets may be purchased at TheNationalDC.com, in person at the National Theatre Box Office (weekdays from noon to 6:00 PM), or by calling 1-800-514-3849. The National Theatre is located at 1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW in downtown Washington, D.C.

Created by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, STOMP continues its phenomenal run with four global productions: the ongoing sell-out production at New York's Orpheum Theatre, a permanent London company, and North American and European tours. STOMP is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, utterly unique and appeals to audiences of all ages. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps - to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. The return of the percussive hit also brings some new surprises, with some sections of the show now updated and restructured, utilizing props like tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans.

STOMP is the winner of an Olivier Award for Best Choreography, a New York Obie Award, a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatre Experience, and a Special Citation from Best Plays. In addition to the stage shows, STOMP has been an overwhelming success marked by rave reviews, numerous awards, an Academy Award nomination, four Emmy nominations and one Emmy Award for their acclaimed HBO special Stomp Out Loud, noteworthy TV appearances including The London 2012 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony, The Academy Awards (produced by Quincy Jones), Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, and a series of award-winning international commercials.

Groups of 10 or more save on most performances. To book, contact our group sales department at groupsales@thenationaldc.com or by calling 202-753-6867 (weekdays from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM).

Two hours prior to every Broadway at the National performance show time, individuals may submit their names in person to be drawn to purchase up to two tickets at $25 per ticket (inclusive of all fees). 20 lottery seats will be available for each Broadway at the National series performance during the 2018-2019 season. Names will be announced thirty minutes after the entry period (90 minutes prior to the show). Individuals must be present, with cash, to redeem the offer.

As a thank-you to our service men and women, the National offers a special 15% discount for individual performances of all Broadway shows at the National Theatre. These specially priced tickets are available in person at the National Theatre Box Office only and proper military ID is required. (Limit of 2 tickets per order. Discount not available on previously purchased tickets. Some restrictions may apply.)

Managed and programmed by JAM Theatricals since 2012, the National Theatre is located on Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House. The National Theatre opened in 1835 and is the oldest touring theater in the country. JAM Theatricals, under the direction of Steve Traxler and Arny Granat, introduced Broadway at the National, a new and exciting subscription series. In addition to the world premieres of IF/THEN, MEAN GIRLS, and BEETLEJUICE, recent theatrical presentations include BLITHESPIRIT starring Angela Lansbury, JERSEY BOYS, LES MISÉRABLES and the Washington premieres of MOTOWN THE MUSICAL, AMERICAN IDIOT, FUN HOME, SOMETHING ROTTEN!, and NEWSIES. In addition, the National has recently presented many special events and concerts, including Kacey Musgraves, Dave Koz, Bryan Adams, Bill Burr, Eddie Izzard, Savion Glover, The Irish Tenors, ThePianoGuys, and John Cameron Mitchell.

For more information, visit TheNationalDC.com

Photo Credit: Steve McNicholas





