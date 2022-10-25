Rorschach Theatre Launches Call For Local Playwright Submissions To The MAGIC IN ROUGH SPACES NEW PLAY LAB

Rorschach Theatre seeks full-length plays from DC-Area playwrights for developmental workshops and public readings from March 30 - April 3, 2023. Scripts must be unproduced and unpublished; full-length (60-120 pages); and utilize magic realism or otherwise "impossible" theatre.

Playwrights participating in MAGIC IN ROUGH SPACES, one of whom will be DC-based, will spend about 10 hours in person with a director, dramaturg, actors and designers to set and achieve goals for their new work. The Playwrights will spend up to an additional 10 hours working virtually with the team over a couple weeks leading up to the workshop weekend. The process will culminate in public performances in early April. The plays will be performed along with a theoretical design presentation and audiences will have the opportunity to talk with artists in a live post-show conversation.

Magic In Rough Spaces is accepting scripts from DC-Area playwrights or BY INVITATION for playwrights not based in the DC-Area.

More information at https://rorschachtheatre.com/mirs-submissions-2023/

Submissions at https://form.jotform.com/222775545356161