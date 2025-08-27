Rorschach Theatre Announces Fall Residency At The Stacks With SO LATE INTO THE NIGHT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rorschach Theatre will launch a fall residency at The Stacks in Buzzard Point with the world premiere of Shawn Northrip’s So Late Into the Night, directed by Co-Artistic Director Jenny McConnell Frederick. Pay-What-You-Can previews will be held October 4–6, with the press opening set for October 7. The production runs through November 2, 2025, at 101 V Street SW in Washington, DC.

So Late Into the Night is a genre-bending “rock séance” that reimagines Mary Shelley on the eve of writing Frankenstein. Gathering with her friends and lovers in an occult ritual, Shelley discovers a connection to the future: a 2025 rock band from Ohio known as The Shelleys. What follows is a wild, laudanum-soaked, darkly comic meditation on art, immortality, and revolution.

The production features performers Adian Chapman, Sydney Dionne, Paul Pelletier Jr., Isabelle Jennings Pickering, Maxwell Ross, Jason Zuckerman, Billy Bob Bonson (bass), Veronica Bundy (guitar), Dani Ray (drums), and Lydia Gifford (lead vocals), with understudies Darren Badley, John Elmendorf, Aja Goode, Emily Kile, and Sam Slottow. Nathan Nichipor serves as music director.

The creative team includes August Henney (set design), Sydney Moore (costumes), Dean Leong (lighting), Brandon Cook (sound), Mason Dennis (props), Sophia Menconi (production manager), Sean Flaherty (technical director), and Aidan English (master electrician/assistant lighting). The production is produced by Randy Baker and Jenny McConnell Frederick.

About the Venue

Rorschach’s Buzzard Point residency will activate a distinctive high-ceilinged corner retail space in The Stacks development, located at the confluence of the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers, just south of Audi Field. Audience members are encouraged to enjoy the neighborhood’s riverfront pathways, restaurants, and outdoor spaces before performances.

Ticket Information

Performances run Thursdays–Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m., October 7–November 2, with Pay-What-You-Can previews October 4–6. Tickets are $50 for adults and $35 for students and seniors, with a limited number of $20 “InkTix” available for all performances. Tickets can be purchased at rorschachtheatre.thundertix.com.

Recommended for ages 13+ due to adult language, moments of bloody violence, and some provocatively pretentious poets.

For more information, visit rorschachtheatre.com.