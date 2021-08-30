Riverside Center to Presents the Area Premiere of Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's BRIGHT STAR

After an almost two-year delay, Riverside Center for the Performing Arts' will at long last present the Tony Award nominated Bright Star live onstage from September 15 through October 31!

Inspired by a real event and featuring the bluegrass-tinged Grammy-nominated Steve Martin and Edie Brickell score, Broadway's Bright Star is a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past - and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts Producing Artistic Director, Patrick A'Hearn, is thrilled to announce the outstanding cast: Adrianne Hick* (Alice Murphy), Douglas Ullman, Jr.* (Jimmy Ray Dobbs), Danny Martin (Billy Cane), John Hollinger (Daddy Cane), Evan Bertram (Margo Crawford), Jarrett Bloom (Max), Daniel Pippert (Daryl Ames), Sarah Mae Andersen (Lucy Grant), Robert John Biedermann (Daddy Murphy), Andrea Kahane (Mama Murphy), Alan Hoffman (Mayor Josiah Dobbs), Ian Lane (Stanford Adams) and Chris Zavadowski (Dr. Norquist). Completing the cast is the ensemble which includes Jarrett Bloom, Elizabeth C. Butler, Ian Charles, Kevin Cleary, Colleen Kleveno, Ian Lane, Abby Schafer, Star Spann, Stephanie Wood, and Chris Zavadowski.

*Although this Theatre does not have an ongoing contract with Actors' Equity Association, the individual actors indicated appear through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

The creative team is led by director (and Riverside Center Producing Artistic Director) Patrick A'Hearn, choreographer Stephanie Wood, and music director Carson Eubank with scenic design by Frank Foster, lighting design by Michael Jarett, projection design by James Morrison, costume design by Kyna Chilcot, and sound design by Billy Timms. Bright Star's creative team is completed by props master Bridgid K. Burge and production stage manager Abby Bobb.

Propelled by an ensemble of onstage musicians and dancers, the story of Bright Star unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion, beautiful melodies and powerfully moving performances. An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tight in its grasp, Bright Star is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful.

For a complete list of shows, show times, pricing, and more information about the season, visit www.riversidedt.com.