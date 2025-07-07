Review: YOU’VE GOT A FRIEND: WOMEN POP SONGWRITERS at Signature Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A diverse mix of women songwriters were presented in a series of sixteen innovatively arranged song performances by the Signature Theatre Cabarets series Wednesday evening. The evening was a particularly iconoclastic treat in content and form--- as several men also wrote the songs and there were some musical/song rarities that I had never heard performed before.

Director of Signature Cabarets, Mark G. Meadows, has presented so many solid and stimulating cabarets in the past, ---such as a tribute to composer Burt Bacharach. a joint tribute to Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen, and a sizzling Stevie Wonder evening. Here he has presented a much more relaxed and quirkily idiosyncratic tone with two disarmingly witty and authentically appealing vocalists ---Lila Blue and Katie Mariko Murray. Kudos to Sequoia “Redwood” Snyder ---for Snyder is a multi-faceted talent as Snyder is the music director, the music arranger, and the pianist (in this cabaret, Snyder plays keyboard as well!).

A collegial spirit of bonding and feminism pervaded this fine cabaret. These talented artists obviously wanted the audience to feel relaxed and happy as it is important to forget---at least for seventy-five minutes---about the polarization running rampant in our ostensibly civil discourse. It was so nice to relax and enjoy intriguing, adventurous and upbeat songs by loving, affirmative and generous people.

The lively “Pink Pony Club” opened the cabaret with a young Tennessee girl’s dream of dancing at the Pink Pony Club in West Hollywood (shades of Madonna’s “Girls Just Want to have Fun” ). Soprano Katie Mariko Murray and the resonant elasticity of the voice of Lila Blue. Originally recorded by Chappell Roan and written by Kayleigh Rose Amstutz and Daniel Nigro, this electrifying song is a real keeper.

Bonnie Raitt is often thought about when mentioning the raucous and engaging song “Something to Talk About” but I learned that this song was written by Shirley Eikhard. Vocalists Murray and Blue delivered an interpretation that was full of distinctive energy and an invigorating verbal dexterity.

The popular classic “You’re So Vain” was written and performed by Carly Simon but, indeed, vocalist Blue made it their own by adding a unique and all-encompassing edge to the piece; the audience was even included as a potential vain suspect!----a very amusing interpretation.

The often forgotten but haunting and poetic early song of the musical genius Joni Mitchell --entitled “Cactus Tree”-- is given a remarkably beautiful and nuanced delivery by vocalist Murray. The somewhat complex narrative of the people in this autobiographical song are pared down by the response of the fee-spirited Joni that “…she’s so busy bein’ free.”

The ever popular and sassy Dolly Parton hit song “Jolene” is given deliciously inventive new life by vocalist Blue. This phenomenal interpreter knows how to deliver the humor in this highly observational song (about a woman who realizes her husband is carrying on a flirtation).

A hearty shout out to the “too early departed” vocalist Minnie Riperton was engendered as vocalist Murray delivered an emotion-drenched cover of “Lovin’ You.” Vocalist Blue nicely delivered the refrain of “La, la, la, la, la, la, la….do do do do do.” This song is written by Richard Rudolph and Minnie Riperton.

Tracy Chapman’s popular standard “Fast Car” ---performed by Murray with zeal and a propulsive beat---perfectly fit this intricately developed song of timeframes shifting and decisions about compromise or escape. Chapman has written a classic of psychological acuity and vocalist Murray took proper advantage of all this song has to offer.

Originally recorded by Brandi Carlile -----“The Joke” was a showstopper as vocalist Blue sang of the torment and prejudice people suffer as the butt of jokes ----but the joke is on the tormentors. (Written by Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth, and Dave Cobb). Vocalist Blue sings this scathing song, of the outlier’s peaceful retort to the bullies, with an air of self-affirming triumph.

“By Your Side”--originally recorded by Sade with words by Sade Adu and music by Sade Adu, Stuart Matthewman, Andrew Hale, and Paul Spencer Denman –-conveys the loving acceptance between two lovers. Vocalist Murray sings this song with mesmerizing passion.

“Rolling in the Deep” ---originally recorded by Adele and written by Paul Epworth and Adele Adkins ----was sung by vocalist Blue with deep power and tone. Music arranger Snyder did a superb job with the needed depth of this extremely popular song.

The ever popular (and, to me, the bit ubiquitous) “You’ve Got a Friend” by Carole King was given some new life and vigor by vocalists Murray and Blue. These terrific and groundbreaking artists made this tiresome song palatable.

For an exciting encore ----A very intertwining medley of Joni Mitchell’s “Big Yellow Taxi” with the musical chords of Janet Jackson’s “Got ‘Til It’s Gone” was arranged with flair by Sequoia “Redwood” Snyder. Vocalists Murray and Blue sang with verve and heightened harmony while enthralling the audience.

These three innovative artists have given the audience a cabaret of unique musical delights. Kudos to Signature Theatre and Director of Signature Cabarets Mark G. Meadows.

Running Time: 75 minutes with no intermission

You’ve Got a Friend: Women Pop Songwriters will continue on Saturday, July 5, 2025 at 2pm and 8pm, July 6, 2025 at 2pm and 7pm, July 8 at 7:30pm, July 9 at 7:30pm, July 10 at 8pm, July 11 at 8pm. July 12 at 2pm and 8pm, and July 13 at 2pm and 7pm at Signature Theatre located at 4200 Campbell Avenue, Arlington, Virginia, 22206. For information go to: https://www.sigtheatre.org

Reader Reviews

Need more Washington, DC Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...