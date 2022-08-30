Review: THE OUTSIDER at Keegan Theatre

The Outsider by Paul Slade Smith, now playing at the Keegan Theatre, is a skewering send-up of all the shenanigans that polls, pollsters, and the media are involved in. Laughs aplenty ensue as a governor must resign and a decidedly "outsider" type of candidate, Ned Newley (played by a perfectly cast Zach Brewster-Geisz), is thrust into the spotlight without any of the political and media-savvy intuition that politicos believe are so necessary to appeal to the voters. Soon the tables are turned, and the outsider becomes the darling of the media due to his unerring honesty and complete lack of guile.

The arc of idiocy continues when an enthusiastic and extremely literal-minded job temp named Louise Peakes (a finely tuned comedic performance by Susan Marie Rhea) becomes involved with the outsider when she mistakenly walks into the taping of an interview. Ms. Rhea is the master of malapropisms (in a role that would rival Mrs. Malaprop in Sheridan's The Rivals) and she inhabits the stage like a master comic.

Ms. Rhea's scene wherein her character responds to color-coded optics like a robot to evoke immediate responses (so that her persona will appeal to the electoral masses) is a triumph of comic pacing and timing.

There is an air of constant spoofing and situations turned topsy-turvy throughout but it never becomes heavy-handed thanks to the assured direction of Ray Ficca. There is always a sense of the nebulous quality between reality and hyper-charged political showmanship. Like the film Network, reality becomes entertainment and entertainment becomes reality in this sharply etched satire. Morbid humor also underpins some of the writing. The play nicely melds all the elements of satire, character development and comedy into one integrated whole. (Occasionally, the play seems to be turning into a full-out farce like the play Noises Off, but it never veers totally in that direction).

As "the outsider" Mr. Zach Brewster-Geisz has a sublime sense of physical comedy that is akin to great actors in silent films as his body movements express so much. Without uttering a word, as Mr. Brewster-Geisz crouched behind a desk and as he cowered while clutching his briefcase, ---this fine actor totally conveyed each facet of his character in every specific physical movement and every well-chosen facial grimace.

Actor Michael Innocenti scores as the chief of staff of a totally dysfunctional Governor's office. Mr. Innocenti has a good sense of movement and physical energy onstage and he possesses the right admixture of befuddlement and authority.

Actor Lolita Marie as the shrewd poll official Paige Caldwell delivers a wonderfully solid and trenchant portrayal especially in her scenes with actor DeJeanette Horne. As the political consultant for CNN, Mr. Horne is amusing in his portrayal at moments, but his comic timing and voice inflection could be more nuanced for increased effectiveness in his interesting role.

Keegan stalwart Kevin Adams as camera operator A.C. Petersen adds solid support. Mr. Adams embodies an "in the moment" solidity that always lent itself to the ensemble.

Ms. Rebecca Ballinger (as the reporter Rachel Parsons) excels in the bite and assertive drive of her role, and she possesses an ingratiating affinity for the stage space --- she only needs to layer some witty undertone and vigor to her character to add a bit more balance and texture to her portrayal.

Resident Scenic Designer Matthew J. Keenan has executed a marvel of a set that beautifully fills the stage--- replete with appropriate pictures on the wall, well-constructed doorways, a desk, and office furniture.

Lighting Designer Dan Martin has subtly applied his skills to the play.

The political arena has informed such plays as Gore Vidal's The Best Man and films such as Being There, The Candidate, Dave, and All the President's Men. It is nice to see that this tradition is alive and well in this well-constructed satiric play.

Though there is much of politics and media in our democracy that is skewered in this play, there remains a glimmer of hope and inspiration for the future in this cutting-edge play. Indeed, politicians are generally opportunists and the politicians who really care about government are rare indeed. However, in a pivotal scene, there is a hopeful speech about what government can do and there is a vision of a vital democracy in the closing scene. Amidst the satire, author Smith is obviously offering the audience some hope for our democracy.

The Keegan Theatre should be applauded for presenting the regional premiere of this rewarding gem of a play by Paul Slade Smith.

Running Time: Two Hours with one fifteen-minute intermission

The Outsider runs through September 24, 2022 at the Keegan Theatre located at 1742 Church Street, NW, Washington, DC, 20036.

Photo Credit: Michael Innocenti and Zach Brewster-Geisz in Keegan Theatre's production of The Outsider. Photo by Cameron Whitman.