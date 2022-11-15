Review: PEOPLE, PLACES &THINGS at Studio Theatre

Kristen Bush un Studio Theatre's production of People, Places and Things.

Photo by Margot Schulman.

People, Places and Things are a constant trigger for addiction and anxiety in the probing and intellectually thrilling production of People, Places & Things now playing at the Studio Theatre. A highly evolved play of substance that really pushes the boundaries of the subject of addiction is a top-notch tour de force courtesy of a very trenchantly observed and written play by Duncan MacMillan, above par technical elements, and excellent acting.

The audience is made complicit and pushed into the maelstrom via theatrically interactive elements such as the theatre seating being combined to have seating on each side of the stage. This approach works well as Mr. Macmillan's play shows the effects of addiction on everyone it touches. Set Designer Debra Booth has designed a cleanly delineated and highly functional set that turns into a party setting, a hospital, a rehabilitation center, and a bedroom at various junctures of the play.

Artistic Director and Director David Muse accentuates the various parts of addiction that challenge us in the superbly written play. The elements of identity and paranoia that are part of oneself are portrayed in wonderfully directed dramatic scenes as our protagonist Emma (Kristen Bush) goes through addiction, withdrawal, and rehabilitation. Issues of lying, control and letting go are all explored throughout the play.

The richness of this play's writing is conveyed as this is not just a conventional play about addiction ---we are dealing with the portrayal of a woman who finds her reality and truth in being an actress and in being "under the influence". Yet the world of the stage can often be illusory, and the continual use of drugs cannot be good---hence, the main character must carve out her own identity in the "real" world of rehabilitation and home. Yet, here lies the ultimate conundrum as the character of Emma cannot just relinquish her perceived control of her surroundings and interactions with others. She must continually fight the triggers that continually remind her of "people, places, and things."

The direction of Mr. Muse keeps the intermittent mood swings and chaos of addiction at a speed that keeps the audiences alert with sensory impressions ---stimulated with startling, exciting lighting design (by Andrew Cissna) in scenes that show a drug-induced party scene (with jolting and creative original music and sound design by Lindsay Jones) and scenes that show the fragmenting effects of withdrawal.

Alternately, there are several lovely scenes of remorse and quiet intensity such as Emma's interactions with her doctor, medical aides, and her parents. There is also a disarming dry wit evident throughout the play.

The scenes conveying group therapy are especially affecting. No one in the group is ever totally healed. Addiction does not go away. It can only be managed, and one must develop a new life devoid of former "people, places and things."

The ensemble of actors is wonderful, but the acting of Kristen Bush is beautifully calibrated. Ms. Bush plays the part with fluid and quicksilver transitions from anger and impatience to some semblance of acceptance and resilience. Ms. Bush is rarely off the stage and the play demands a huge amount of stamina and presence, which Ms. Bush delivers in spades. It was especially interesting to see that in the ultimate analysis Ms. Bush's performance steadily developed a quality of subtle intensity that made the fierier moments even more potent.

Jeanne Paulsen's portrayal of the doctor was a creation of singular characterization that nicely toggled the extremes of stern guidance with a very human spark of understanding.

David Manis as Paul possessed the right admixture of bellicosity and earthy humor in his characterization.

Actors Nathan Whitmer and Jahi Kearse deliver exemplary supporting performances.

Stage Manager Lauren Pekel keeps the proceedings moving with aplomb and efficiency.

Costume Design by Helen Q. Huang is polished and appropriate for the ambience of the play.

I had the pleasure of seeing Duncan MacMillan's co-creation and co-direction (with Robert Icke) of a stage version of George Orwell's dystopian novel 1984 in New York City and it was one of the most memorable evenings I have ever spent in the theatre----People, Places & Things is no different in its power.

It is no wonder that this play was such an acclaimed hit in London's National Theatre and in the West End. Macmillan's psychologically and intellectually compelling play truly shows what it means to live on the razor's edge, searching for reality and truth where none of the paradigms seem to fit.

The Studio Theatre and Director David Muse are presenting a play that vividly captures the individual fighting for survival and meaning amidst the torments of addiction. No easy answers are available.

Running Time: Two and one-half hours with one intermission.

People, Places & Things runs through December 11, 2022 at the Studio Theatre located at 1501 14th Street, NW, Washington, DC, 20000.